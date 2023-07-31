What to Expect at the Biggest Atlanta Shoe Market Yet

The Atlanta Shoe Market (TASM) has never been bigger.

“There is no other show to go to in the U.S., where you can see all the shoe lines. It’s definitely the largest show in the country,” said executive director Laura Conwell-O’Brien.

She estimates that over 1,500 brands will exhibit at the trade show’s next edition, on Aug. 12-14 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in northwest Atlanta. Among the participating brands are popular names such as Skechers, Ugg, Crocs, Merrell, Steve Madden, Salomon, New Balance, Chinese Laundry and Sam Edelman. New labels include Josefinas, People Footwear and Shoes for Crews.

However, in many ways, Conwell-O’Brien said TASM is still the same event that the industry has come to appreciate as an opportunity to conduct business face-to-face.

And off the show floor, they can mingle at the Cocktail & Casino Party on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6-10 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Centre. Additionally, on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 7:45-8:45 a.m., the National Shoe Retailers Association will host a workshop in the Renaissance Waverly Hotel about maximizing vendor and retailer relationships.

Here, Conwell-O’Brien shares more insights into the upcoming show.

What can visitors expect at TASM in August?

“I’m staying consistent with what I’ve done in the past, which has worked. We have our continental breakfast in the morning, we have our $9 lunches, we have our opening night cocktail party. That’s what they like. We’ve also taken every meeting room in the Cobb Galleria Centre. We have never done that before. We’re using every available inch.”

Have there been growing pains along the way?

“We’re definitely going through the trials and tribulations with the growth and just trying to accommodate everybody. I mean, we added five more hotels to accommodate the influx of all the people that are coming. And I still have 60 people on the waiting list to exhibit. These numbers are kind of unheard of, to have the growth go that fast.”

How can retailers make the most of their time at the show?

“The first step is to use our website as a guide, where they can see the lines that are in each booth and plan their time. That’s key because there are just too many brands if you haven’t planned ahead. And I would definitely encourage them to shop new brands, because there are some wonderful new brands that are coming and could set them apart in their store.”

Have showgoers been asking for more technology features?

“No, not really. I’m happy to do whatever they want digitally. But when I’ve asked for suggestions, that’s never one that they’ve requested. I think they like the simplicity of the show. It’s easy to shop and it’s really condensed.”

What was the biggest contributor to the rapid growth of the show?

“What really put me on the map was going through COVID and doing the shows and only missing one. People wanted to see each other face to face. They’re just happy with doing business. That’s how I’ve always sold the show for the last 40 years: Come to Atlanta — it’s a writing show. Atlanta doesn’t have a beach. I don’t have nightclubs and casinos like Vegas. So years ago, I thought, how do I sell this show? And I decided, let’s just make it a good writing show. At the end of the day, that’s what companies want.”

Are you making any changes for future events?

“I am introducing a new space in February 2024, which will be in the adjacent Renaissance Hotel, in The Garden Court. No decisions yet on who will be exhibiting there, but we are leaning toward it being the International Pavilion. But that will give us an additional 90 booths for the show.”