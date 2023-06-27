Asics Reportedly Terminates Retail Partnerships With Small UK Stores

Asics is cutting ties with some independent retailers, following the lead of brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs that are prioritizing direct channels and high-value retail partners.

The Japanese footwear manufacturer has recently terminated their supply to hundreds of small stores in the UK, according to recent report in The Guardian. Some larger stores were terminated via emails last month, the report noted.

According to a letter sent to retailers, viewed by the Guardian, Asics said it would begin halting product in January after “reassessing the relationship with many of our customers.”

FN has reached out to Asics for a comment.

The move follows a similar pattern at other retailers in the U.S. In recent years, major brands like Nike, Adidas, Crocs and Hey Dude have exited multiple wholesale partnerships to focus on their owned channels and high-performing retail parters.

Despite the trend, a 2021 report from BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel noted a possible downside to the retail industry trend of brands nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. That is, direct channels can often yield lower profit margins than wholesale channels before taxes and interest

Asics reported its highest-ever quarterly sales on record in the first quarter of 2023 as business in Asia rebounds after multiple COVID lockdowns. Net sales in the first quarter increased 44.6 percent to 152.2 billion yen ($1.13 billion based on current exchange rate) compared to 105.3 billion yen ($780 million) the same time last year.

By category, net sales at Asics’ performance running division increased 32.6 percent to 77.9 billion yen ($580 million) due to strong sales in all regions. The company’s core performance sports category saw net sales jump 122.4 percent to 22.7 billion yen ($170 million), while net sales in sports style rose 90.8 percent to 15.4 billion yen ($110 million).