Altra President Jen McLaren on How She Intends to Lead the Fast-Growing Running Shoe Brand

Jen McLaren assumed control of Altra only two months ago, and her goals for the early days at the helm are simple: connect, listen and learn.

“My first 30-60 days is focused on meeting with the team and broader community as much as possible,” said McLaren, who was Smartwool’s brand president prior to earning the same title at Altra in April. “I like to jump right in, ask open-ended questions and learn so I can build trust, make informed decisions and empower the team.”

McLaren, who also assumed the GM of VF North America key accounts role, offered insight into how she intends to lead the fast-growing running and outdoor shoe brand. “My style is less traditional and less aggressive than what you typically see in the business world,” McLaren said. “I am direct and transparent, while also being more inclusive and empowering to the team around me. I believe in actions and results rather than style as a proof point for success.”

Although she is clear in her goals, McLaren said her leadership style is ever-changing as the home-office dynamic continues to evolve.

“My preference is to be in person, but I understand that not everyone has that preference. In-person collaboration and building relationships is important, but you don’t need to be in person five days a week to do that,” she said. “As a leader, you need to make the office a destination with purposeful connection vs just getting work done that you can do by yourself remotely.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.