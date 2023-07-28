Adidas Reaffirms Commitment to Donating Part of Yeezy Proceeds, Says It Will Launch More Yeezy Product in August

After a successful relaunch in late May, Adidas said it is rolling out more Yeezy products to consumers this August.

The German sportswear retailer on Friday said it will release products that had been initiated in 2022. such as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 500 and 700, the Yeezy Slide and Foam RNR. The products will go live throughout August via Adidas’ digital platform, including its Confirmed app, as well as via the digital platforms of “selected Adidas wholesale partners.” Adidas would not confirm which retailers would be included in this rollout, though many partners like Foot Locker previously pulled Yeezy products from sales floors in the wake of founder Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic comments.

Adidas recently began selling Yeezy merchandise again after it parted with Yeezy head Kanye West and his brand in October in light of antisemitic statements and other behaviors. On Monday, Adidas raised its full-year guidance, citing tailwinds Yeezy sales since it began selling the products once again in late May.

When Adidas announced it would start selling Yeezy again, it said it would donate a “significant” portion of proceeds to organizations representing people who “were hurt” by Kanye West’s comments. The announcement came after Adidas weighed a variety of options for what to do with the leftover $1.3 billion (or 1.2 billion euros) worth of Yeezy product, which was projected to yield a potential 500 million euros (or $537 million) hit to operating profit. In light of recent sales, this cost was cut down to 400 euros million.

Adidas on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to working with and donating part of the Yeezy proceeds to organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS). Adidas said it will include blue square pins, representative of FCAS’ #StandUpToJewishHate campaign, with certain products sold in North America.