Adidas and Manchester United Football Club Ink $1.1 Billion Partnership Extension

Manchester United Club announced on Monday that it has signed a 900 million pound (or $1.1 billion) partnership extension with Adidas, which will remain the official kit supplier for the club.

The new agreement extends the groups’ partnership though June 2035.

Adidas had a similar agreement with Manchester United between 1980 and 1992 and reunited 23 years later in 2015 when the brand inked a 750 million-pound (or $1.3 billion) deal to sponsor the club, taking the reins from Nike.

“The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance,” said Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold in a statement. “We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

The renewed partnership will center on the Manchester United women’s team, which was reintroduced in 2018.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden described the extension as “natural,” and said that the two entities will “combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans.”

The U.S. owners of Manchester United have been reported to be considering selling the club after intimating a sale process in 2022.

The deal comes at a crucial time for Adidas, which is is currently in need of additional revenue streams after it ended its Yeezy business last year.

Just last week, Adidas raised its full-year guidance, citing tailwinds from its decision to start selling Yeezy merchandise again after parting with Yeezy head Kanye West and his brand in October in light of repeated antisemitic statements. The German sportswear retailer reported preliminary results for the second quarter, noting that revenues and profits were “positively impacted” by its decision to begin selling some Yeezy inventory, a move Adidas announced in May.

Adidas reports earnings for the second quarter on Aug. 3.