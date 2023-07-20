Adidas Execs Outline Commitment to Soccer as Women’s World Cup Kicks Off, Messi Arrives in Miami

Adidas on Thursday outlined a series of initiatives surrounding soccer as demand and interest in the sport grows.

To celebrate the arrival of Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi in Miami ahead of his first Inter Miami CF match, the German sportswear retailer on Wednesday stationed a slew of Adidas-branded ships and helicopters at the Port of Miami and distributed Messi jerseys, soccer balls and other paraphernalia throughout Miami to fans.

Adidas signed a lifetime sponsorship contract with Messi in 2017. Adidas also makes MLS kits for all of the 29 teams in the league.

The event was just one example of Adidas’ involvement with soccer-focused sponsorships and investments, something executives at the company say is a top priority this summer.

“Soccer is seeing incredible growth in the United States at both the professional and grassroots levels,” president of Adidas North America Rupert Campbell in a press conference on Thursday. “Adidas is synonymous with soccer and we know that soccer is the future.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 19: adidas turns Miami Pink to celebrate Messi’s MLS Debut with Inter Miami CF on July 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for adidas) Getty Images for adidas

Along with Messi joining the U.S.’ top professional league, Adidas highlighted the Women’s World Cup and some of Europe’s top soccer clubs visiting the U.S. for some preseason games this summer as examples of the sport’s growing impact and interest in the U.S.

Adidas’ new campaign for the Women’s World Cup, which begins on Thursday with Australia vs. New Zealand, features Adidas ambassador Jenna Ortega modeling the brand’s white Z.N.E. hoodie and matching track pants, each accented with matte black Adidas logos. The campaign also features three young female soccer stars in the Cup: Lena Oberdorf, Mary Fowler and Alessia Russo.

The brand also launched away kits for Argentina, Colombia, Germany, Japan, Spain, and Sweden after unveiling kits for Costa Rica, Italy and Jamaica earlier. Adidas also launched the official match ball of the Cup.

Adidas said it would donate 1% of its World Cup ball proceeds to Common Goal, a charity that supports women’s sports.

“Our sponsorship of the Women’s World Cup and top-performing athletes, clubs and national teams all add up to an investment in soccer that is reflective of our belief that soccer is the future,” said senior director of Adidas soccer North America Tor Southard.

Adidas is also doubling down on “Blokecore,” a football-inspired aesthetic in the broader fashion space.

“Blokecore” is a new term for something which has been part of adidas’ culture for decades,” said Christine Sheehan, VP of brand communications Adidas North America, adding that the trend can be seen “in the popularity of classic sneakers like the Samba or the casual, or even non-sports fan embracing the jersey from a purely style perspective.”

In a call with analysts discussing the company’s results for the first quarter, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said the brand’s extension of its MLS contract was a strategic move.

“I do think we have to own soccer around the world,” he said. “We are trying also to create much more soccer culture for the street.”

Across all footwear brands, sales of performance footwear rose 2 percent to $1.8 billion in the first quarter, driven by the sports segment, according to data from Circana. While basketball shoes increased to become the fastest-growing segment in the category, baseball, track and field, soccer, American football and lacrosse shoes also saw an increase in the quarter.