Michael Atmore is the Chief Brand Officer of Fairchild Media, driving content and branding across all Fairchild properties, including WWD, Footwear News, Beauty, Inc., Sourcing Journal, and Fairchild Live. He also oversees both FN and Footwearnews.com, which offer extensive coverage of footwear-industry trends, fashion designers, business executives and retailers, as well as reports and reviews of the major runway shows. Under his direction, FN hosts two industry events: the annual FN Achievement Awards, and the FN CEO Summit, a biennial executive conference that draws a diverse cross-section of top-level executives and industry professionals. Prior to joining Fairchild in 1997, Michael was founding Editorial Director and Publisher of Footwear Plus. He has an extensive background in retail, having served as Editorial Director for a group of retail-based publications at International Thomson. He has also held top editorial positions at U.S. Business Press and Harcourt Brace.