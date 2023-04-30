How to Style adidas Shoes for Cool Spring Outfits, According to Shopping Editors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s spring cleaning season, and nothing says “out with the old, in with the new” like a fresh pair of kicks to inspire your wardrobe for the warm days ahead. adidas is your one-stop shop for finding the pair of shoes that your closet is missing, whether it’s timeless Stan Smiths, pool-ready slides, or trending ‘Gorpcore’ sneakers.

adidas may call to mind athletic wear, but the brand offers that and much more. adidas sneakers are some of the most stylish, comfortable sneakers for women and men this spring. Fashion lovers will swoon over adidas Gazelles: The classic style is skyrocketing in popularity after being spotted on celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Brad Pitt. They’re so in-demand that Gazelles made it on the Lyst Index Hottest Product List. adidas’ Samba sneakers are also a celebrity-approved choice — the style counts Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber as fans. Another pair to get your hands on while they’re still in stock are the ‘It’ sneaker of the season — the adidas Campus 00s shoes. Beyond comfort, versatility is what all of these sneakers have in common — they go well with workout wear or a breezy summer dresses.

Chic sneakers aside, adidas also has options aplenty for your warm-weather adventures. Grab a new pair of trail running shoes to power you through your next off-road run, clock miles in comfort with adidas’ top running shoes, or gear up for a game in a pair of the best adidas basketball shoes.

Now’s a savvy time to stock up on all things adidas. From today through May 5, adidas’ Spring Members Week is giving shoppers exclusive access to product drops, special rewards, and virtual experiences. All you have to do is sign up for an adidas adiClub membership — it’s free — by visiting adidas.com, the adidas CONFIRMED app, or an adidas retail store to complete your profile and sign up.

Wondering where to begin with your adidas spring shopping haul? Footwear News editors share what they’re buying for the spring season and how we plan to style them for fresh looks as the weather heats up.

adidas Stan Smith Shoes

Size range : 4.5 to 11

: 4.5 to 11 Materials: Synthetic upper and rubber outsole

Synthetic upper and rubber outsole Colorways available: Cloud White and Better Scarlet, Cloud White and Core Black, Cloud White and Gold Metallic, Cloud White and Purple Tint, Cloud White and Silver Metallic, Cloud White and Dash Grey, Cloud White and Victory Blue, Cloud White and Almost Pink, Cloud White and Linen Green, Cloud White and Bliss Orange, Cloud White and Collegiate Navy, Cloud White and Core Black, Cloud White and Green

Cloud White and Better Scarlet, Cloud White and Core Black, Cloud White and Gold Metallic, Cloud White and Purple Tint, Cloud White and Silver Metallic, Cloud White and Dash Grey, Cloud White and Victory Blue, Cloud White and Almost Pink, Cloud White and Linen Green, Cloud White and Bliss Orange, Cloud White and Collegiate Navy, Cloud White and Core Black, Cloud White and Green Special features: Made with Primegreen recycled materials; 50 percent of the upper is recycled content

“adidas Stan Smith Shoes are some of the best adidas shoes of all time. I love to buy a new pair of white sneakers at the start of sunny season, since I wear them nearly every day of the week. I walk to work, so comfort is key for me, and these deliver just that without making me look dressed down. On the weekends, I’ll pair them with the Adicolor Rib Tank Top and Adicolor Pants to take my dog to the park. And if I’m off to brunch, I’ll wear my Stan Smiths with a cotton midi dress, leather jacket, and chunky gold jewelry. I switch between the Cloud White and Collegiate Navy and the Cloud White and Green colorways — both impart a little ‘Quiet luxury’ into my looks. The tennis player in me appreciates the history of Stan Smith sneakers, too.” — Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor Claire Sullivan

adidas Ultraboost Light Shoes

Size range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Materials: PRIMEKNIT+ textile upper, textile lining, and Continental Better Rubber outsole

PRIMEKNIT+ textile upper, textile lining, and Continental Better Rubber outsole Colorways available: Cloud White, Core Black and Crystal White, Core Black and Core Black, Solar Red and Cloud White, Solar Red and Core Black, Silver Dawn and Lucid Blue, Core Black and Cloud White, Core Black and Bright Yellow, Blue Dawn and Coral Fusion, White Tint and Court Green, Cloud White and Solar Red, Cloud White and Beam Pink, Core Black and Grey Six, Acid Orange and Dash Grey, Core Black and Beam Pink

Cloud White, Core Black and Crystal White, Core Black and Core Black, Solar Red and Cloud White, Solar Red and Core Black, Silver Dawn and Lucid Blue, Core Black and Cloud White, Core Black and Bright Yellow, Blue Dawn and Coral Fusion, White Tint and Court Green, Cloud White and Solar Red, Cloud White and Beam Pink, Core Black and Grey Six, Acid Orange and Dash Grey, Core Black and Beam Pink Special features: BOOST midsoles designed in the lightest Ultraboost sneaker yet; Linear Energy Push system

“Runners know that nothing motivates you to wake up and log some miles better than a brand new pair of sneakers. adidas’ Ultraboost Light sneakers are the pair I’m training in for my next race, and they’ve served me well so far. I get all the energy return of the famous BOOST midsole, but without the added weight. The knitted upper makes the shoes feel sock-like when I slide them on, and secure my feet throughout my route. Their sleek design elevates any workout gear, like the Adicolor Essentials Leggings and Sports Club Long Sleeve Crop Tee I wear them with. Although they were created as running shoes, they’re a great pair of gym shoes by adidas, too.” — Sullivan

adidas Adilette Aqua Slides

Size range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Materials: Synthetic outsole, synthetic lining

Synthetic outsole, synthetic lining Colorways available: Wonder Quartz, Beam Pink, Wonder Quartz and Almost Pink, Cloud White, Almost Pink, Vapour Pink, Cloud White, Vapour Pink and Cloud White, Rose Tone, Cloud White

Wonder Quartz, Beam Pink, Wonder Quartz and Almost Pink, Cloud White, Almost Pink, Vapour Pink, Cloud White, Vapour Pink and Cloud White, Rose Tone, Cloud White Special features: Soft Cloudfoam footbed, quick-drying materials

“My closet was in dire need of comfortable flats that I can throw on and go for spring and summer weekends, so I decided to invest in adidas’ Adilette Aqua slides. These timeless shoes merge the slip-on sandal trend with proper athletic performance, making them my go-to option for beating the heat in style. They’re even versatile enough to pair with baggy jean shorts and a billowy shirt for grabbing coffee in town or with adidas’ Short Tights and a sports bra for pilates. With new Adilette Premium Slides and adidas’ new Adilette colorways, you have so many cute summer sandals to choose from.” — Style Commerce Editor Nikki Chwatt

adidas Hyperturf Adventure Shoes

Size range: 5.5 to 9

5.5 to 9 Materials: Nubuck, suede and mesh ripstop upper, rubber outsole

Nubuck, suede and mesh ripstop upper, rubber outsole Colorways available: Aluminum, Grey Four, Core Black, Off White, Ecru Tint, Bliss Orange, Magic Beige, Beam Orange, Ecru Tint

Aluminum, Grey Four, Core Black, Off White, Ecru Tint, Bliss Orange, Magic Beige, Beam Orange, Ecru Tint Special features: Adiprene+ cushioning, 25% of the components used to make the upper are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content, FORMOTION

“With the Gorpcore trend on my mind, I’ve been searching for a shoe that mixes functional features with a sprinkle of mountain chic. That’s why when I came across adidas’ Hyperturf Adventure Shoes, I knew these would be the ones to add some Gorpcore-cool to my weekend wear. The Hyperturf Adventure is an enduring off-duty shoe that mixes the comfort and agility of a sneaker with the stability and protection of a boot. Plus, they have a welcomed sophisticated touch with the nubuck and suede fabrications. For my next adventure, I plan to pair these with the Adicolor Essentials Ribbed Tank Top and the 3-Stripes Cargo Pants.” — Chwatt

adidas Nizza Platform Shoes

Size range: 5 to 11

5 to 11 Materials: Textile upper, vulcanized rubber outsole

Textile upper, vulcanized rubber outsole Colorways available: Core Black and Cloud White, Cloud White, Cloud White and Super Pop, Wild Brown, Bliss Lilac, Wonder White and Blue Dawn, Bold Gold, Bliss Orange, and more.

Core Black and Cloud White, Cloud White, Cloud White and Super Pop, Wild Brown, Bliss Lilac, Wonder White and Blue Dawn, Bold Gold, Bliss Orange, and more. Special features: Platform outsole, EVA sockliner

“I’m constantly searching for comfortable, chunky sneakers I can style with tons of different outfits, and there’s always bonus points if they add height to my petite 5-foot stature. I love adidas’ Nizza Platform Shoes because they give me a much appreciated boost and add an effortless-sporty vibe to every outfit of my week, whether with Short Tights to a workout class, Wide Cargo Pants for running errands, or a relaxed Tennis Dress for brunch. The vulcanized rubber platform outsole takes reference from cool skater styles while still being comfortable for city walking, thanks to the EVA sockliner. There are so many colorways to choose from to express your personal style, from neutrals, to prints, and bright hues. There’s no question about it; Nizza Platform sneaker upgrades your summer shoe game.” – Commerce Writer and Producer Olivia Cigliano

