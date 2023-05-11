These adidas Campus 00s Shoes Are the New TikTok-Famous Sneakers to Buy Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

What makes a regular sneaker turn into a hot commodity that sells out in seconds? In some cases, TikTok trends and celebrity endorsements can turn a shoe into a veritable sensation. Other times, the popularity of a shoe can grow from word of mouth and slowly go from under-the-radar status to a global obsession. Here at Footwear News, we always have our eye on both the hottest sneakers and shoes of the moment, but we also keep our ears attuned to those stealth items that seem to be on the tip of everyone’s tongues. From social media to city streets, the Footwear News Shop team is predicting that adidas’ new Campus 00s shoes are the trendy sneakers of the season, especially with fresh colorways dropping, like the recent carbon and core black style.

adidas’ Campus 00s sneakers are following in Samba’s and Gazelle’s footsteps as the sneakers gain popularity all over the internet as a must-have sneaker for men and women. Not only can you see on adidas.com that these shoes are already running low in stock, but the tag #adidascampus00s has already been viewed more than 110 million times on TikTok, and according to Google Trends, “adidas Campus 00s” has been a breakout search term over the last 90 days. While some users like @giorgiaradaellii are showing the best way to style these shoes, others like @glitterboness are questioning if the silhouette will be the next ‘It’ sneaker.

Like adidas’ Gazelles, Sambas, and Stan Smiths, the Campus 00s are not completely new. This silhouette is actually part of the adidas Campus line that dates back to the ‘70s with the adidas Tournament shoe. The basketball shoe quickly transcended into a lifestyle staple with major popularity amongst skateboarders due to its flat midsole and supportive upper, becoming known as the Campus 80s. Decades later, Campus 00s, which launched in September 2022, are now the ones to watch among the ever-changing style set.

Though adidas still produces the Campus 80s, the Campus 00s are slightly different. Apart from the clean suede upper and classic contrasting 3-Stripes, these sneakers feature flat laces, padded tongues, and an extremely chunky appearance. On the colorway front, shoppers can expect everything from green, beige, and black options to tonal grey and light blue editions, which are nice nods to adidas’ ’80s color palette.

This sneaker’s recent surge in popularity comes as no surprise to sneakerheads, as fashion is in a nostalgia-obsessed era. Plus, with recent comfort-first sneakers becoming mainstays and adidas’ classic sneakers taking the fashion industry by storm, it only makes sense that the Campus 00s are the latest to join the fleet of the best adidas shoes of 2023.

Additionally, in all their puffy, padded glory, these sneakers are a bold ode to retro skate shoes and speak to the resurgence of the skate-inspired shoe trend. For example, since this January, stars from Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski to Olivia Rodrigo and Emma Roberts have been donning skate sneakers like Cariuma’s Pro Sneakers and Vans’ Old Skool Core Classics, suggesting a desire to nail the skater aesthetic.

Most recently, adidas dropped an all-black colorway that has the versatility you need to go anywhere with comfort and style. This adaptability plus the triple black edge lend an urban-chic appeal, perfect for the stylish city dweller. Whether styled with trousers and a bomber jacket or other casual favorites, these sneakers offer the opportunity to both stand out or let other statement pieces in your fit shine.

So before TikTok sells out the adidas Campus 00s, keep scrolling to shop the monochromatic black style and additional bold options for spring, summer, and beyond.

Shop the New adidas 00s Shoes Colorway

adidas Campus 00s Shoes

Shop Additional adidas 00s Colorways

adidas Campus 00s Shoes

adidas Campus 00s Shoes

adidas Campus 00s Shoes

adidas Campus 00s Shoes

adidas Campus 00s Shoes

adidas Campus 00s Shoes

About the Author