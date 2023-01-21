Sneaker Releases: Extra Butter Pays Tribute to an Italian Film Genre With Diadora Collab, Reebok Delivers the Nano X3 + More News

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jan. 20, 2023: Extra Butter has teamed up with Diadora to give the S8000 sneaker a new look. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” — which will release alongside a private label collection from the retailer — is a tribute to Giallo, a niche film genre of Italian horror from the 1970s. The made in Italy sneaker is executed with a multicolor palette on its premium pig suede and leather uppers. What’s more, the tongue and footbed of the sneakers feature ornate geometric embellishments that Extra Butter said should be easily recognizable from hardcore horror fans as deep cut Giallo film references. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” will launch exclusively in-store at Extra Butter on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. ET and online via Extrabutterny.com on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. ET. Retail price is $240.

Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Extra Butter

Jan. 20, 2023: Reebok has added a new shoe to its acclaimed Nano training shoe franchise. The Reebok Nano X3 is built with the brand’s Lift and Run Chassis System in the midsole, which it said aims to provide versatile support across all training demands. Also, the shoe includes a dome TPU piece in the heel that Reebok said hardens when lifting heavy for added stability and then softens when not under load to provide responsive cushioning for running and jumping. A limited-edition release Reebok Hype Pack iteration is available now in two unisex colorways for $150. A broader release is scheduled for Feb. 10 for $140 on Reebok.com/NanoX3.

Reebok Nano X3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Jan. 20, 2023: Puma has added the new RS-Trck to its popular RS franchise. Puma said the silhouette is executed with an outdoor terrain approach. It features protective elements throughout the upper, a grippy traction outsole and was designed with a trail aesthetic. The first drop is the RS-Trck Color, which is available now in men’s, junior, preschool and infant sizes. The men’s Puma RS-Trck Color retails for $120 and is available via Puma.com.