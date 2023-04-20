Nike’s Mother’s Day Sale Includes Kendall Jenner’s Cute Air Max Plus PRM Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike is kicking off Mother’s Day deals with a major sale on best-selling running sneakers and athletic apparel. Whether your mom loves to workout on the daily or needs a pair of lifestyle sneakers to stay light on her feet, the Nike Mother’s Day sale has so many marked down gifts for mom for a limited time. The celebrity-approved Nike Air Max Plus PRM sneakers are on sale for up to 30% off with the code MOMSDAY, and they’re perfect sneakers for long-distance running or for busy moms who need shoes for standing all day.

The Nike Air Max Plus sneakers first debuted in 1998 as a performance sneaker, evolving into an iconic shoe with hundreds of colorways, variations, and collaborations released in the years since. The cult-favorite walking shoes for women and men come outfitted with Nike’s Tuned Air technology — earning them the nickname “Tn.” The shoe’s aesthetic origins are inspired by Florida beaches (where Air Max Plus’ original shoe designer Sean McDowell frequented), and many styles of the shoe feature sunset coloring, palm tree stripe detailing, and whale tale-shaped shanks. The silhouette prioritized a top-down viewpoint and introduced flex grooves through the forefoot.

The Nike Air Max Plus PRM launched last November with new tech-forward updates to the original design, including added leather to the base of the upper, embroidered TPU cages on the sole, and the introduction of suede detailing to the mudguards and heels. The updated sneaker also introduced plastic toe caps, gum rubber outsoles, and embroidered white Swooshes, as well as including the Air Max Tuned Air signature, which adds premium stability and the feel of a cushioned running shoe underfoot.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: Kendall Jenner is seen on February 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) CREDIT: GC Images

The Air Max Plus PRM sneakers were designed as Nike running shoes, but their nostalgic design has caught the attention of celebrities for a sporty, model-off-duty everyday shoe, especially as Y2K trends have refocused style preferences to anything ’90s-inspired. The sneakers have features that call back to the original version, like the visible Air cushioning bubble in the heel. Kendall Jenner is just one celebrity who recently wore them: She was spotted in Nike Air Max Plus sneakers leaving a workout in February and styled them with white crew socks, simple leggings, and a green sweatshirt. Vanessa Hudgens was also seen wearing a pair on a walk in Los Angeles last fall, and Kaia Gerber sported the Nike Air Max Plus X Supreme collaboration sneakers on her way to workout in 2021.

The best Nike Air Max shoes are on sale now for a limited time, and the fun colorways are sure to sell out for spring. We’re sharing the best Nike Air Max Plus sneakers on sale, plus other Mother’s Day sneaker deals from Nike.

Nike Air Max Plus Sneakers

Related: The Best White Sneakers for Women

Nike Air Max Plus PRM Sneakers

Nike Air Max Plus Sneakers

Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers

Nike React Infinity 3 Sneakers

Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Sneakers

Related:

The Best Nike Walking Shoes

The Best Nike Workout Shoes