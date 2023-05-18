Nike’s Metcon 8 Training Shoes Are on Sale for Up To 50% Off With This Summer Ready Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike Metcon sneakers have become one of the best cross-training shoes for women and men on the market ever since their debut in 2015. And today, the sneakers are on sale for over 30 percent off with an additional 20 percent off for Nike members with promo code CAMPNIKE at Nike.com. If you’re not signed up already, you can join Nike’s reward program by simply entering your email address to grant you free shipping on all orders, access to member-exclusive drops, and more exciting perks.

On TikTok, Nike Metcon sneakers have accrued over 13 million views, with users showcasing unboxing videos, Metcon collections, and demonstrating the shoes’ high-performance capabilities at the gym. Nike’s Metcon model has consistently satisfied athletes with each new iteration, and the latest Metcon 8 version is particularly coveted by CrossFit enthusiasts for its responsive spring step and stabilizing support.

Metcon 8 sneakers are one of Nike’s leading training sneakers for their advanced technology and versatility. Evolving from the Metcon 7, the Metcon 8 model features a reworked upper with textured overlays to create a more breathable, lightweight experience with improved resistance to tears. They make ideal weightlifting shoes, as the Metcon 8’s durability can withstand 55 more pounds than its predecessor, with updated sturdy construction allowing for a lift of up to 555 pounds. The Metcon 8’s rubber tread is designed to ground your stance and grip the gym floor, mat, pavement, or even a wall.

These popular Nike workout shoes also feature a Nike React foam base to provide ample cushioning and optimize your stride for swift cardio spurts and sprints. The Metcon’s signature wide, flat heel is even more robust in the Metcon 8, as it includes a re-engineered inner plate that distributes weight evenly from edge to edge, which flexes to support a range of activities from lifting, running, and everything in between. There are also grooves in the sole of the shoe that allows the forefoot to naturally bend with each movement. This newest addition to the Metcon lineup is enhanced with a human fingerprint pattern in the Nike Swoosh, along with a message stamped on the rear of the foot that states: “Engineered to the exact specifications of championship athletes.”

The Metcon training sneaker range has racked up a loyal fanbase across various athletic disciplines for its reliable comfort and unparalleled performance support. While the Metcon 8 won’t replace your long-distance Nike running shoes, it’s a multitasking sneaker that lends itself to intense cardio and strength-training activity such as cross-training.

Nike’s member-exclusive Summer Ready sale will run on Nike.com for a limited time, so shop below to score these rare deals.

Nike Metcon 8 Premium Training Shoes

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

