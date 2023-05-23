Nike Memorial Day Sales Offers Early Markdowns on Best-Selling Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re in the market for a fresh pair of shoes to kick off summer, you’re in luck. Nike is offering an early Memorial Day sale right now with major deals on some of the best Nike shoes. Whether you’re looking for stylish walking shoes for men and women, springy running shoes, or the best Nike workout shoes, you can score rare markdowns up to 40% off on select styles, exclusively at Nike.com. On top of premium shoes, Nike’s Memorial Day sale also includes deals on athleisure apparel, accessories, and more summer gear. Nike reward program members will also score extra mark downs, free shipping, exclusive drops, and other bonus perks, which is free to sign up with your email address.
You won’t have to wait until Memorial Day weekend to get clearance-level deals on Nike items, because their Summer Ready Sale is getting a head start for the season. Some of the trendiest lifestyle sneakers for summer 2023 are included in Nike’s Memorial Day deals, like pastel detailing on Nike Air Force 1’07 Next Nature, Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus, and Nike Air Max Plus sneakers. Runners can stock up on fresh Nike React Infinity 3 or Nike Free Run 2018 running sneakers, while lift trainers can enjoy a reduced price on Nike Legend Essential 2 sneakers or Nike Metcon 8 shoes. Nike’s even offering a markdown on comfortable walking sandals for summer, with nearly 30 percent off the ACG Air Deschutz+ waterproof sandals.
Nike has so many amazing deals on performance and lifestyle footwear right now for a limited time. Jump on these deals below ASAP to secure your new kicks.
Nike Air Force 1’07 Next Nature Shoes
- Size range: Women’s 5 to 16.5, men’s 3.5 to 15
- Colorways: Silver/Barely Green, Silver/Doll, White/Arctic Orange
- Materials: 20% recycled materials upper, rubber outsole
- Special features: Foam midsole, perforations on toe, padded low collar
Air Force 1’s are a must-have in any closet. The cult-favorite white platform lifestyle shoe in the Next Nature style is on sale for up to 29 percent off this Memorial Day. The marked down colorways are perfect for summer, featuring pastel accent swooshes in mint green, lilac, and pale peach.
Related: Best Nike Sneakers Under $100
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Shoes
- Size range: Men’s 3.5 to 15
- Colorway: Black/Anthracite, Off Noir/Pilgrim/Canyon, Aura/Ocean Cube/Armory, White/Pure Platinum
- Materials: 20% recycled materials upper, rubber outsole
- Special features: Nike Air cushioning, traction, foam midsole
Nike Air Max sneakers are one of Nike’s most trendy lifestyle shoes, with styles seen on celebrities like Hailey Bieber. The Air Max Terrascape Plus sneakers have been all over TikTok because of their unique design that plays into tech-y, chunky sneaker aesthetics seen in street style, often paired with parachute cargo pants or baggy jeans. They’re one of the best Nike walking shoes, thanks to Nike Air cushioning, and offer ideal traction that can take you from the city pavement to rocky trails.
Nike React Infinity 3 Shoes
- Size range: Women’s 5 to 12, men’s 6 to 18
- Colorways: Black/Anthracite/Metallic, Racer Blue/Fuchsia Dream/Bright Crimson/Black, White/Blue Tint/Volt/Rush Fuchsia, White/Hot Punch/Pink Foam/Cobalt Bliss, Light Soft Pink/University Gold/Light Thistle/White, White/Volt/Bright Crimson/Black, Football Grey/Black/Photo Blue/Bright Crimson, Black/Grey Fog/White/Dark Smoke Grey, and more
- Materials: Flyknit upper, rubber outsole
- Special features: Heel and ankle cushioning, rocker sole, Nike React foam, hybrid tongue
It’s always a good idea to refresh your Nike running shoe rotation so you have reliable, durable, and supportive sneakers ready to go. The Nike React Infinity 3 shoes feature a Flyknit mesh upper for optimal breathability under the summer sun, plus lightweight foam to give you an extra spring in your strides. They also feature a rocker heel for smooth transitions in your launch.
Nike Air Max Plus PRM Shoes
- Size range: Women’s 5 to 12
- Colorways: Vachetta Tan/Sanddrift/Gum Medium Brown/White, Medium Soft Pink/Black/Summit, Vivid Purple/Black/Summit White/Hyper Pink White/University Red, Black/University Red/White, Summit White/White/White/Black, Black/University Gold/Viotech/Black, and more
- Materials: Leather upper, rubber outsole
- Special features: Lightweight cushioning, traction
Nike Air Max Plus PRM sneakers are another popular lifestyle sneaker for summer 2023 and are on sale in a variety of muted beige and vivid colorways. The wavy upper pattern calls back to Nike’s classic and beachy ’90s styles, with breathable mesh panels and durable outsole traction.
Nike ACG Air Deschutz+
- Size range: Women’s 5.5 to 16.5, men’s 4 to 15
- Colorways: Ashen Slate/Ashen Slate/Black/Hemp, Dark Driftwood/Canyon Purple/Dark Smoke Grey/Light Iron Ore, Light Iron Ore/Dark Iris/Black/Rust Oxide
- Materials: Textile upper, rubber outsole
- Special features: Quick-drying and water-proof, Nike Air heel, hook-and-loop strap
If you tend to stick to Nike sneakers, now’s your chance to try out a Nike sandal for summer at 28 percent off. The ACG Air Deschutz+ sandal is ideal for walking, hiking, or enjoying water sports, because the upper strapping is quick-drying and waterproof and the heel features Nike Air Technology for smooth steps. It’s a great Nike walking shoe for plantar fasciitis and cushioned sandal for high arches.
Related:
The Best Walking Shoes for High Arches
The Best Hiking Sandals
Nike Legend Essential 2 Shoes
- Size range: Men’s 6 to 15
- Colorways: Black/Metallic Silver/White, Black/Obsidian/Wolf Grey/Racer Blue, Black/University Red/White/Black, Pure Platinum/White/Black
- Materials: Honeycomb mesh, ruber outsole
- Special features: Flat heel, sole toe grooves, traction
The Nike Legend Essential 2 training shoes are marked down by 29 percent for Memorial Day. They’re ideal for lifting athletes for their flat stability heel, toe flexibility, and outsole grip.
Related:
Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women
Nike Free Run 2018 Shoes
- Size range: Women’s 5 to 12, men’s 6 to 15
- Colorways: Wolf Grey/White/Volt/White, Black/White, White/Black, Black/Anthracite
- Materials: Knit spandex upper, rubber outsole
- Special features: Tri-star outsole, Dynamic Fit lace technology, traction grooves under toe and heel
Nike Free Run 2018 sneakers are an updated iteration of staple Nike running shoes. The spandex-infused upper is super stretchy for tons of mobility, wtih a tri-star outsole that’s design to adjust with your foot through every movement. The cushioned running shoe prioritizes heel and ankle support and features Flywire cables for a custom fit.