Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Nike Air Max Sneakers Are on Sale for Memorial Day

Kendall Jenner has been spotted on numerous occasions sporting her favorite Nike Air Max Plus Sneakers, whether heading to and from a pilates class or running errands around Los Angeles. These model-off-duty-approved chunky sneakers are some of the most comfortable Nike cushioned running shoes of all time, and they’re on sale right now for up to 24 percent off as part of Nike’s Memorial Day 2023 sale.

Jenner is always seen leaving the gym wearing Nike Air Max Plus sneakers in the White/Pure Platinum/White colorway with a neutral sweatshirt, sports bra, black leggings and high Nike crew socks. She accessorizes her effortless look with a large leather tote bag, pitch-black rectangular sunglasses, and an essential insulated water bottle. Her go-to white sneakers debuted in 1998 as Nike running shoes and they’re seeing a resurgence among style stars in summer 2023 for their vintage aesthetic that plays in with Y2k tech styles and trendy dad shoes inspired by the ’90s. The Nike Air Max Plus sneakers have since evolved into an iconic walking shoe for women and men, with hundreds of colorways, variations, and collaborations rolling out through the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 22: Kendall Jenner is seen on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) CREDIT: GC Images

The supreme cushioning and cool aesthetic has informed the cult-following of the Nike Air Max Plus – thanks to Nike’s Tuned Air technology, known as “Tn” by Nike enthusiasts, and beachy design elements inspired by Florida beaches (frequented by the original Air Max Plus designer Sean McDowell). Several styles of the shoe feature sunset coloring, palm tree stripe detailing, and whale tale-shaped shanks, where silhouette prioritizes a top-down viewpoint and first introduced flex grooves through the forefoot. The iteration worn by Jenner has features that call back to the original version, like the visible Air cushioning bubble in the heel. They also feature a breathable mesh upper, toe accents, and premium stability that can support you through long days on your feet or an intense cardio workout.

Jenner was last seen striding her Nike Air Max Plus sneakers in February, and most recently on May 22 in her signature workout uniform. Vanessa Hudgens is also a fan of the style as walking shoes, while Kaia Gerber prefers to wear the Nike Air Max Plus X Supreme collaboration as workout shoes.

Nike’s Memorial Day 2023 sale is offering major markdowns on some of their best-selling and trendiest shoes. Shop the Air Max Plus shoes below to jump on this rare sale before your size runs out.

Nike Air Max Plus PRM Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

