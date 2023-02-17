Emily Ratajkowski’s It-Girl Salomon XT-6 Trail Sneakers Are on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in New York City on February 15 wearing Salomon’s black XT-6 sneakers. While running errands with her baby, she styled the popular trail running shoes with black leather pants, a black hoodie, and a Keith Haring x Made In USA Vintage Leather Jacket. This shoe style intended for long-distance running on any terrain has quickly become a favorite for the model, as she was spotted this past may wearing them with a sheer midi dress. Looking to snag a pair for yourself? Luckily for you, right now, these celeb-approved Salomon shoes are on sale for 25% off today on SSENSE.com.

The particular pair that Ratajkowski has come to love features a treaded Contagrip rubber outsole for maximum grip and stability. To add to the shoe’s appeal, other features include an upper made of abrasion-resistant fabric with SensiFit, which provides a secure, snug fit and an Ortholite insole for the ideal amount of cushioning and breathability. Basically, the XT-6 is one of the most comfortable sneakers for women to wear while walking on any terrain, from city streets to nature trails. If Gorpcore is your vibe, this is your chance to add these popular kicks to your footwear rotation for less.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about February 15, 2023 in New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) CREDIT: GC Images

Salomon was founded in 1947, and even though it has been around for years, it has become one of the fastest-growing sneaker brands in 2022. with no signs of any slowdown for its popularity. In fact, the brand’s collab with MM6 Maison Margiela was donned on stage by Rihanna during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Additionally, the brand has collaborated with other designers and retailers like streetwear-loved label Kith, Palace, Dover Street Market, and Hidden NY. These styles and Salomon’s staple XT-6 and XT-4s have been spotted on other stylish celebrities, such as Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. While they were originally designed with hikers in mind, the functional-but-fun footwear choice has clearly caught on with fashion’s elite because of how versatile and comfortable these sneakers are.

Salomon Black XT-6 Sneakers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Salomon

Salomon White XT-6 Sneakers