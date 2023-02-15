Rihanna’s Cozy Super Bowl Backstage Savage x Fenty Slippers Are on Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Before and after rocking the halftime show for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna turned to the coziest slippers to give her feet some TLC — and the Savage x Fenty slippers she wore are on sale today.

The much-anticipated February 12 performance marked the icon’s return to the stage after nearly seven years, and the singer made it count. During her performance, Rihanna managed to squeeze in a dozen of her hits, took a quick on-stage pause for a powder brush-up as a shout out to her Fenty makeup line, and, most notably, revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. During her time away from the stage, she’s been busy building her Fenty brands, so it makes sense that she called on the help of her Savage x Fenty CLF Fluff’d Up slippers to help her kick back in style.

On stage, the “Umbrella” singer rocked a custom bright red Loewe outfit, which was styled by Jahleel Weaver and accessorized with Fenty Beauty (obviously), as well as a fiery pair of MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Low-Cross Sneakers. That said, her outfit backstage was notable, too, and we were able to check it out thanks to an Instagram post from Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G. It’s safe to say that the fuzzy Savage x Fenty CLF Fluff’d Up Slippers were the perfect choice for helping Rihanna rest her feet before and after her performance.

The slippers feature soft faux fur crossover straps for an open-toe and non-restrictive fit that caters well to expecting moms. The cushioned style also makes these a supportive slipper for those with plantar fasciitis. While Rihanna opted for the light pink version, they’re available in three other colors, including black, hot pink, and lavender. Each color features a firm sole (comparable to that of a comfortable pair of women’s flats) with the Fenty logo design. They come in sizes 6 through 12, however many of sizes are nearly sold out, so make sure you grab a pair fast.

Savage x Fenty CLF Fluff’d Up Slippers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

They’re also 50 percent off for VIPs, which is a subscription that allows you to choose Fenty products each month for $59.95. Regardless of if you’re ready to hop on the membership train, it’s pretty rare to find a pair of slippers that are as stylish as they are cozy — and even rarer to find all of those qualities in a celeb-loved pair of slippers.