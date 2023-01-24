Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That’ Rainy Day Uniform Includes Hunter Boots — And They’re on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Just one day after Sarah Jessica Parker announced the news of her new flagship store opening down the street from Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in New York City, she was seen on the set of And Just Like That. While sporting wet hair and salon robes, Parker was photographed in a casual rainy day uniform that consisted of not only grey sweatpants and a purple sweater, but also weather-appropriate Hunter Original Back Adjustable Rain Boots. The best part? Parker’s classic rain boots are on sale for up to $50 off at Zappos and Amazon, so there’s no better time to shop (and prepare for wet winter weather).

Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers for its stylish and functional footwear. The brand’s best-selling rain boots come in various styles, including tall and short Chelsea silhouettes, each with a round toe and a calf area that can be extended for wearers who need a roomier fit. The shoes are made from water-tight rubber that will keep rain, snow, and slush out, and they have thick rubber soles with traction to keep you stable on wet, icy, and uneven terrain. And while many rain boots can be difficult to slip on and off, Hunter boots are designed for more effortless wear.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” Season 2 the follow up series to “Sex and the City” on the Upper East Side on January 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) CREDIT: GC Images

Parker’s look, which was completed with the brand’s tried and true fuzzy rain boot liners, proves why these boots are great for warm and cold temperatures. These soft fleece liners provide cushioning and help keep her feet equally warm and dry. This accessory comes in many fun collar treatments, such as fluffy faux fur, to elevate the shoes and ensure the toes stay toasty.

It’s easy to see why these boots have celebrity fans — and it’s not just Sarah Jessica Parker. A-listers like Ellen Pompeo, Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and more have also been spotted in the brand’s wellies.

So before the deal is done, keep scrolling to get your hands on the forever fashion queen’s favorite rain boots.

Hunter Original Back Adjustable Short