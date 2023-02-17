New Balance Just Restocked Some of Our Favorite Best-Selling Sneakers Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With more than 100 years in its storied past, it’s safe to say New Balance shoes will be here for the long haul. That said, even given their longevity, they have experienced the most major spike in popularity in the last couple of years.

In fact, they’ve proven to be so popular that many of their most iconic styles have been selling out. However, New Balance’s best-selling sneakers are back in stock today, so we recommend you put them in your cart ASAP.

From the New Balance 550s that harkened back to the wide silhouette and retro colors of the ’80s to the 990v6s that have etched their name in shoe history as everyone’s favorite dad-sneaker, there are so many immediately recognizable shoes. These sneakers have even been spotted on celebrities ranging from Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber to Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski, all of whom have been photographed donning the shoes while running errands, heading to workout classes, and even to brunch with friends.

The brand consistently provides its customers with eccentric designs and variations of iconic silhouettes through new partnerships and collaborations with some of the most well-known brands and stores worldwide. They’ve established long-time collaborations with fashion icon Aimé Leon Dore and garnered prominence in the streetwear market with Ganni, Miu Miu, Stone Island, and more.

Their popularity is not only because they’re universally recognizable but also because they’re versatile and comfortable sneakers. Many silhouettes are designed for lifestyle wear, meaning they’ll keep you cozy whether you’re walking and exploring or running errands. That said, the brand also has some iconic running shoes intended to help you maximize your performance.

No matter which style is your favorite, the site has (thankfully!) restocked all of the best-sellers — some in new colorways. So, keep scrolling because we’ve rounded up our favorite New Balance sneakers that exude immense cool-girl energy. But act fast before they sell out.

New Balance Women’s 5740

Size range: 5-12

5-12 Colorways: Stonepink, black, and sandstone

Stonepink, black, and sandstone Materials: Suede and mesh

Suede and mesh Special features: ‘90s tech inspired details, ’80s embellishments



This shoe is an update to the 574, which is one of New Balance’s all-time favorite silhouettes. While the original version from the ’80s was designed to be the road and the trail, this version comes in with a few updates to make it sleeker and generally prettier. It also offers ’90s tech details and ’80s embellishments like the wave-designed sole to tie the shoe’s history together.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Women’s 550

Size range: 5-11



5-11 Materials: Suede and mesh

Suede and mesh Special features: Debuted in 1989



Grab a pair of light-washed dad jeans and throw it back to 1989 with these amazing 550s. They were just reintroduced in 2020 before being re-added to the permanent lineup in 2021. They feature an off-white mesh upper with pops of blue and yellow that give them a little flair. Despite having no modern technology, these kicks will not disappoint in providing one with cozy strides while keeping one stylishly chic.

What customers say: “Love the look and these are super comfy!”

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X 880v13

Size range: 5-13

5-13 Colorways: 5

5 Materials: Fresh foam and mesh

Fresh foam and mesh Special features: NDurance rubber outsole technology



These are the most supportive running shoes to get you through long distances. They feature NDurance rubber outsole technology, which gives you the perfect amount of cushioning and support. They’re also available in five colorways, including black, lavender, and an all-white version that would pair well with absolutely any ‘fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Women’s 574

Size range: 5-12

5-12 Colorways: Light cream beige, pink

Light cream beige, pink Materials: Suede and mesh

Suede and mesh Special features: EVA foam cushioning

Throw this classic shoe on with jeans or joggers for a cozy day in the city. It features a light beige suede that pops next to the black sole. In addition to the light cream beige, it comes in a light pink and cream colorway that is super cute. Best of all, it mixes performance and timeless style, making it an on-trend option at a pocket-friendly price.

What customers say: “Very comfy, love the look, overall great shoe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Women’s Made in USA 990v6 Size range: 5-12



5-12 Materials: Suede and mesh

Suede and mesh Special features: ENCAP midsole cushioning This classic shoe is in such high demand that New Balance limits shoppers to only three pairs per order. The silhouette debuted for the first time in 1982, and it’s been a closet staple ever since. It features cushy ENCAP midsole cushioning, and they’d look great paired with oversized jeans or athletic wear. What customers say: “I have tried other shoes but always come back to these. Can’t beat the support, especially with foot issues. Love them!“ CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance Buy: Buy Now at New Balance $199.99 Buy it New Balance Unisex 327 Size range: Men’s 4/Women’s 5.5 – Men’s 11.5/ women’s 13

Men’s 4/Women’s 5.5 – Men’s 11.5/ women’s 13 Colorways: Grey and navy

Grey and navy Materials: Suede and mesh

Suede and mesh Special features: Heritage design inspired by shoes from the 1970s Calling all 70s lovers! These shoes harken back to the decade when recreational jogging became a big-time hobby. They have a trail-inspired lug outsole with a reliable grip and superb ventilation to keep you feeling comfortable all day. They also have an oversized and slightly asymmetrical “N” branding for a fun touch. What customers say: “I was looking for a color that go with almost everything for my trip and this one did all of it.“ CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Unisex 9060

Size range: Men’s 4/Women’s 5.5 – Men’s 15/ women’s 16.5



Men’s 4/Women’s 5.5 – Men’s 15/ women’s 16.5 Materials: Suede and mesh

Suede and mesh Special features: Dual-density midsole featuring ABZORB and SBS cushioning

The 9060s are the exact style of chunky sneakers that have become celeb-loved over the past couple of years. The silhouette is inspired by the Y2K era and features ABZORB and SBS cushioning in the midsole for a cloud-like feel. Additionally, they have a heavy-duty sole that can sustain one’s balance anywhere on the streets.

What customers say: “The details are extraordinary. The colorway is amazing. I can just throw these shoes on with anything.”