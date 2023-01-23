Moda Operandi Is Having a Secret Sale on Mach & Mach’s Celeb-Approved Party Heels Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no question that party-ready heels are dominating this season. So when you discover a secret sale on Mach & Mach shoes, the desirable crystal-embellished iterations everyone is wearing, with never-seen-before prices, you add them to your cart, stat.

Today, Moda Operandi shoppers can score 60% off the Mach & Mach’s best stilettos, including Nicky Hilton and Olivia Culpo-loved Double-Bow Crystal-Embellished PVC Pumps, the Double-Bow Crystal-Embellished PVC seen on Lizzo and Sofia Vergara, as well as other festive Valentine’s Day-inspired styles. This means that if you are looking for an excuse to treat yourself or want to wear glittery heels and get dressed up for a good time, now’s the best time to get your hands on a pair — or two.

Tbilisi-based footwear label Mach & Mach is the party shoe destination of the moment. Sisters Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili opened the brand in 2012 and have since steadily risen to cult stardom. First came a debut showing at Paris Fashion Week in 2020, appearances in celebrity wardrobes like Kim Kardashian’s, being a part of Nordstrom’s Center Stage pop-up in New York, and of course, making Footwear News’ list of “Top Shoe Designer to Watch in 2022.”

Mach & Mach’s infamous modern-day Cinderella shoes come in various styles for every occasion. While ornate evening styles embellished with crystals and PVC details may stand out the most, each shoe silhouette has comfort on its list of achievements, too, which is another reason why they’re highly sought after. Plus, these shoes don’t disappear or go out of style when the clock strikes a new season.

So if you’re ready to shop this rare and secret Mach & Mach sale exclusively on modaoperandi.com, keep scrolling and act fast because some sizes and styles are already going.

Mach & Mach Exclusive Double-Bow Crystal-Embellished PVC Pumps

Size range: 35-39

Mach & Mach Double-Bow Crystal-Embellished Leather Mules

Colorways: Pink, Green, Purple, Yellow

Pink, Green, Purple, Yellow Size range: 35-40

Mach & Mach Double-Bow Crystal-Embellished PVC Mules

Size range: 36-40

Mach & Mach Heart-Embellished Satin Sandals