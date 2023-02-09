You Can Now Shop Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x adidas Park Trail Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re hitting the trails or sauntering city streets, the new Ivy Park x adidas collection will help you establish yourself as the drippiest person on the move.

The new Park Trail collection, which is available in stores and online on February 9th and 10th, offers 56 apparel styles, three footwear options (among the best adidas shoes to date), and 12 accessories. As always, all of the styles embody boldness with inclusive sizes from XXXS-XXXXL and gender neutral offerings. Earlier this month, the singer drummed up excitement when Bronx rapper Ice Spice was announced as the face of the collection.

Queen Bey took to Instagram to post about the new collection, calling it her “favorite drop to date.” She posted a gallery of four photos in which she’s wearing the new Twill Cargo Pants, which are available in a bright purple hue called Legacy Indigo. She’s also wearing the new Knit Bra, as well as the Organza Jacket.

The singer has been collaborating with adidas since 2016, debuting spins on classic trail shoes and hiking boots for women, as well as standout designs like the Super Sleek sneakers and these Y2K-inspired basketball shoes. This collection features bright purple and orange colorways alongside earthy olive greens and camouflage patterns. While most of the pieces are made to keep you comfortable no matter what tasks are on your to-do list, it also includes looks that are fit for a night out, including a Camo Fur Coat and a Ruched Catsuit.

Drawing inspiration from ’90s hip-hop culture, the collection aims to embrace and encourage exploration. In addition to the unisex styles, you can scoop up pieces for women, men, and even a kids’ collection that includes 12 apparel styles, four accessories and one shoe.

The collection offers four new shoe styles, all of which draw inspiration from jungles both urban and natural. Shop our favorite pieces below.

Ivy Park Knit Zip-Up Hoodie