The Dr. Martens Winter Boot Event Is Your Chance to Save Up to 30% Off Cold-Weather Shoes

If there’s one boot brand that everyone should have in their wardrobe, it’s Dr. Martens. We can’t get enough of the iconic footwear brand, and we are happy to report that many top styles have found their way into the new Dr. Martens Winter Boot Event.

From today until February 21, shoppers can save up to 30% off Dr. Martens’ timeless cold-weather boots. The options range from the classic 1460 Lace-Up Boot to the timeless 2976 Leonre Chelsea Boot. Plus, a new fur-lined version of the utilitarian Combs W Boot has also been discounted, as well as the tried-and-true Chelsea boot that have been reworked with distressed metallic leather.

For over 76 years, Dr. Martens has been known for its stylish and comfortable men’s boots and women’s boots. While its work shoes were favored by postmen and factory workers in the UK, the brand’s cool offerings have had major spikes in popularity over the decades. Recently its combat boots and Chelsea boots have even been worn — on repeat — by celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae, Halsey, Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, Natalie Portman, Gigi Hadid, and more. Additionally, the brand constantly releases cool iterations of its legendary boots and works with top streetwear designers like Supreme, Stüssy, and Rick Owens on must-have collaborations.

The brand’s quality of craftsmanship using durable wax leather material, yellow stitching, and rubber platform is unmatched. That’s why they’re well worth the investment and backed up by over a century of consumer satisfaction and cult-classic status.

So, if you’ve been eyeing a pair for a while, now is your chance to add your favorites to your cart. Ahead we’ve rounded up the best Dr. Martens winter boot on sale during the brand’s Winter Boot Event, only on Dr.Martens.com.

Dr. Martens 1460 Serena Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Boots

The iconic 1460 boot has been beloved since the ’60s, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s built from supple black Atlas leather and lined with faux fur for insulation. The boot sits on a rugged AirWair sole and is marked with the signature yellow stitching, and is finished with a scripted heel loop. Additionally, it comes in a size range from 5-11, and the choice of dark grey, Oxblood, and black.

Dr. Martens Combs Faux Fur-Lined Casual Boots

The Combs Faux Fur-Lined Casual Boot has a vintage-inspired feel with a modern appeal. It’s a new iteration of the brand’s utilitarian Combs W Boot but is now constructed using Oiled Full Grain leather with a contrast natural Boogie faux fur lining. It also features hiker-inspired flecked laces, brushed silver hardware, and of course, the signature yellow stitching and AirWair heel loop. Opt for tan, black, or grey and sizes from 5 to 11.

Dr. Martens 2976 Leonore Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots

No one does Chelsea Boots quite like Dr. Martens. The 2976 Leonore is incredibly practical for colder temperatures, thanks to the extra cozy faux fur lining and Atlas waxed leather with a satin sheen finish. Almost all the reviews note how cozy these shoes are, making them an acceptable replacement for your casual, worn-in slipper boots when you want to look more polished. They come in three colorways — dark grey, oxblood, and black — so we recommend adding a pair (or two) to your rotation.

Dr. Martens Faux Fur-Lined Metallic Platform Chelsea Boots

This Faux Fur-Lined Metallic Platform Chelsea Boot amps up the chunky vibes with its 1 7/8 inch sole and commando tread. They’re also made from soft suede with a metallic foil covering, making them more lightweight and easier to stomp around in. However, they’re just as warm as the others, thanks to the milo faux fur lining.

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot Metallic Leather Platforms

Here’s another combination you may be looking for in a boot: Metallic foiled suede, a platform sole, faux fur lining, and lace-up closure. The Jadon platform boot is another popular Dr. Martens style with a more rugged feel than the brand’s classic, smooth leather. These boots might also be a good alternative to the 1460s, as one customer points out in their review, as they don’t take as long to break in, and the platform instantly elevates any look.

Dr. Martens 1461 Faux Fur-Lined Metallic Leather Platform Shoes

We’re calling the 1461 Faux Fur-Lined Metallic Leather Platform shoe the best evening shoe for winter nights when you don’t want to wear heels. It’s an iteration of the brand’s classic 3-eye silhouette that’s celebrated for its versatility, with distressed metallic leather, soft suede metallic foil covering, milo faux fur lining, a platform sole, and nickel eyelets. It’s easy to style because it can balance out a mini skirt and tights or wide-leg jeans, a crop top, and a blazer.