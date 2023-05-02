Bella Ramsey Stepped Out in White Cariuma Sneakers at the Karl Lagerfeld 2023 Met Gala After Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

After fashion insiders and celebrities celebrated “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the 2023 Met Gala, there’s only one place to go — the after party. Met Gala after parties have increased in numbers and importance of the years with all eyes on celebrity outfit changes from gala-ready formal garb to cool party looks. Even party coverage of Met Gala after parties has increased as fans look to celebrity images and Instagram videos to get an inside look at the most fashionable night of the year.

This year, in the sea of stilettos and dress shoes, more celebrities than ever opted for comfortable footwear to really let loose and enjoy themselves into the late hours of the night. Case in point: English actor Bella Ramsey swapped her formal Thom Browne look for a more casual ensemble that consisted of Cariuma’s Vallely Pro Sneakers to attend the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala after party.

Cariuma is an eco-friendly sneaker brand that’s buzzing, not only because of an ever-growing celebrity backing that currently includes Ashton Kutcher, Pete Davidson, Nina Agdal, and Whitney Port, but also because it’s changing the footwear game for the better. Cariuma’s offerings merge sustainability, style, and comfort to create an array of silhouettes for various activities and foot types, so it’s no wonder that the “The Last of Us” actress would opt for Cariuma shoes for a night of dancing.

The Cariuma Vallely Pro Sneakers, worn by Ramsey last night, launched in 2021 in collaboration with legendary skateboarding pro Mike Vallely. Originally intended as a skate sneaker, this low-profile vegan shoe has become more than just that. These sneakers are great walking shoes for women, a walking shoes for men, and comfortable shoes for standing all day, thanks to the ample support and cushioning in the plant-based insoles and the natural rubber outsole. Plus, the Vallely has a durable upper made from high-performance vegan suede that’s 2.5 times more resistant than animal suede and produces a lower carbon footprint.

“These are easily one of the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn,” says one happy Cariuma customer. “Got the Vallely because Vallely is hands down my favorite skater of all time, and he’s a great guy. I love the design and feel of the shoe, and that I can dress them up.”

Whether you’re looking for the most comfortable shoe for everyday wear or for partying the night away, the Cariuma Vallely Pro sneakers are a worthy investment for anyone. They’ll keep you moving with ease — formal attire or not.

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits shopping stories on celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, and new shoe releases.