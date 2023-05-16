These Nike Jordan Sophia Slides Deliver Mermaidcore With a Cute Barbie Twist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Meet the trendiest walking sandals for summer 2023.

If 2023’s ‘Mermaidcore’ and the ‘Barbiecore’ shoe trends had a sandal baby, it’d be the Nike Jordan Sophia Slide Sandals. In a Sea Coral colorway, these plush sandals add a pop of color and trendy style to any summer outfit combination while supporting your feet for hours of wear. Basically, these are the only sandals you need to buy for the season.

The Nike Jordan Sophia Slide Sandals will be the cutest summer sandals in your shoe rotation — and the comfiest, too. The padded crossover straps have a pillowy lining, so you can walk for miles without having to brave blisters or painful rubbing. Whether you’re walking your dog or running to catch the ice cream truck, these slides will give you a stable stride courtesy of the foam midsole cushioning and heel perforations. They also keep you light on your feet with Nike’s signature Air-Sole units in the heels and bouncy Nike Air technology that puts some spring in your step.

The rubber tread on the Sophia slides not only provides traction, but also makes these sandals super durable and easy to wipe clean — you can slip your feet out from the surf and into these slides without a second thought. The slides’ silhouette provides plenty of airflow for spending long days in the hot sun, and the firm platform and soft strapping offer ample support for those who need sandals for bunions, sandals for high arches, or sandals for plantar fasciitis.

While these comfortable walking sandals are designed for high activity and function, they also serve up a style statement. The woven straps pair well with a linen dress and a straw bag, a swimsuit and sunglasses, or baggy jeans and a designer tote bag. When your outfit doesn’t call for white sneakers, the Jordan Sophia CrissCross slides will add a pop of color and textural intrigue. You can shop them from Nike in the trendy coral hue, as well as other colorways including Baltic Blue/White/Blue Chambray, and the Gold/White/Alabaster iteration that’s already selling out.

Whether you’re embracing all things aquatic or thinking pink this summer, the Nike Jordan Sophia Slides are all you need.

Nike Jordan Sophia Women’s Slides

