Gigi Hadid Spent Her Birthday Weekend at Disney World in Teva Hurricane XLT2 Hiking Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

How does one of the most influential models in the fashion industry dress for their big birthday celebration? When it comes to Gigi Hadid, always expect the unexpected —and in this case, the unexpected style element was Teva hiking sandals.

This past weekend, Hadid embraced her inner child while celebrating her 28th birthday at Disney World with close friends (and Minnie Mouse, of course). Any Gigi Hadid fan knows her personal style has some serious range, from glamazon galore in sleek cocktail attire to laid-back California cool with fresh pops of colorful knitwear and distressed denim, but for her big day of Disney adventures, the young mom and top model leaned into the theme of her birthday festivities by sporting layers of playful necklaces over a graphic tee, paired with oversized not-so-mellow yellow shorts, and completed the look with casual socks under multi-colored Teva Hurricane XLT2 sandals.

As seen in her newly posted Instagram reel, Hadid wore a full face of Patrick Ta makeup and a slicked back, oh-so-chic bun that we would normally expect from the style star, but the genius of combining a sophisticated beauty look with a kid-core ensemble shows just how much fun she has with her fashion choices. What’s even more impressive is her commitment to comfort, as Hadid sported not just one pair of Teva Hurricane XLT2 sandals over the weekend, but two!

Maybe a trip to Disney World might not call for a line-up of slingback pumps and sky-high stilettos, but for a celebrity with a sneaker rotation of countless kicks, including a bunch of cool Adidas sneakers, Converse High Tops, Versace ‘dad’ sneakers, and Vetements x Reebok sock trainers, it’s surprising that Hadid packed socks and sandals on her magic-packed weekend.

Trekking through Animal Kingdom and Epcot calls for some breathable footwear with great support and traction, so Hadid’s choice of Teva sandals actually does make total sense. Besides the grippry rubber outsole, the Teva Hurricane XLT2 features quick-drying webbing that’s perfect for water rides, while the shoes EVA footbed provides all-day support to focus on the fun as she galavants around the park. Plus, the comfortable sandal’s nylon shank ensures her feet are stabilized and locked in to position, thanks to the brand’s signature adjustable straps.

As for her time in the Magic Kingdom, Hadid went for an all-pink ensemble, styling her pink and purple Tevas with bubblegum-pink denim shorts, a pink Minnie Mouse tee, and matching translucent sunglasses.

Hadid’s cozy socks and functional sandals kept her super comfy throughout her time in the wonderful world of Disney, from rollercoasters to the lazy river, and a fireworks show to end the big day — all without sacrificing one bit of style.

Shop these Gigi-approved summer sandals below:

CREDIT: Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Teva Women’s Hurricane XLT2 Sandal in Light Multi

CREDIT: Teva



Teva Women’s Hurricane XLT2 Sandal Vista Blue Indigo

CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva



