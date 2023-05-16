The Chloé x Teva Collaboration Gives Gorpcore a Luxury Twist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gorpcore gets the ultimate glow up in the new Chloé x Teva sandal collaboration. The collection dresses up iconic Teva Hurricane XLT2 models with playful ribbon twists and luxury sensibilities, transforming the cult-favorite functional footwear into summer’s sweetest sandal. The Chloé x Teva collaboration launched with three styles ranging from $490 to $575 that are available in stores and online at Teva.com, Chloe.com, and select retailers.

The collection includes a makeover to the Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole sandal, with two colorways including classic black and white and a sugary hot pink. The familiar Teva strapping is trimmed with hand-tied ribbons that fringe from the sides, referencing colorful festival bracelets and Brazilian Bahia Bands that are a source of inspiration of Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst. The platform sport sandal maintains its supportive features of adjustable strapping, EVA midsole cushioning, and shank stabilization for rugged terrain.

Teva’s Hurricane XLT2 arrives through Chloé’s lens in a speckled Natural White colorway, with cute whipstitching details across the bands and footbed. Chloé connoisseurs may notice that the cream logo straps are evocative of the handles on the Woody Tote Bag, calling back to one of the design house’s most popular accessories. Similar to the Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole walking sandals, the Hurricane XLT2 sandals have performance-ready comfort with an EVA topsole and midsole support, rubber outsoles for versatile traction, and even a peppermint-based antimicrobial treatment that keeps the sandal fresh all summer long.

Chloé x Teva is placing a large focus on sustainability, which has been a trademark mission of Teva’s heritage. In each style of the collection, sandal outsoles are constructed with 50 percent recycled rubber, as well as 30 percent recycled EVA top and midsole features. They’re also vegan, with the luxury strapping made completely of recycled plastic.

CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / Shutterstock

Although the three collab styles just launched, Katie Holmes has already been seen walking around Soho in the Black and White Chloé x Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole sandals. She styled them with an effortless outfit that included a flowing white midi skirt, gray sweater, and black Toteme T-Lock bag.

This isn’t Teva’s first time playing dress-up with designers. In 2019, the brand teamed up with Anna Sui to create a line of cute summer sandals with quirky and colorful patterns on Teva’s nylon straps. That same year, black Hurricane Teva sandals walked the spring runways at Sandy Liang and Collina Strada, styled with white and tie-dyed crew socks, respectively. The utilitarian sandal has carved a dignified function in fashion, with top models like Gigi Hadid wearing Teva Hurricane XLT2 hiking sandals on her birthday weekend rather than designer pumps.

The Chloé x Teva collab collection will be one of the most coveted shoes of the summer. Shop the styles below now — it’s only a matter of time before they sell out.

Chloé X Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva



Chloé X Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva



Chloé X Teva Hurricane XLT2 in Natural White Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Related:

Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

Best Sandals for Bunions

Meet the Author