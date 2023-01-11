Jessica Chastain’s Red Carpet-Ready Pedicure Included this Budget-Friendly Foot Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Golden Globes kicked off 2023’s awards season with style. We saw glittery gowns, capes, pastel colors, and — wait for it — hydrated feet. Last night, Jessica Chastain’s go-to nail artist, Julie Kandalec, revealed how she prepped the star’s feet for the red carpet with an inexpensive foot mask you can buy on Amazon.

Kandalec is a celebrity nail artist through and through; she’s worked with VIPs like Sydney Sweeney, Joe Jonas, Camila Cabello, and Emma Roberts (to name a few). So when she shares her secret for supple feet, we’re all ears. To treat Chastain’s feet ahead of the Golden Globes, she used Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Masks, which are $9 for a pack of three on Amazon.

Our feet deserve TLC this time of year, and foot masks are a great way to soften and hydrate your soles when you’re not wearing winter boots. These deep treatments are particularly handy before slipping into a pair of heels, platform boots, or comfortable dress shoes; the nourishing ingredients can help heal and prevent blisters and calluses. They’re also a brilliant way to get your feet prepped for summery sandals.

Kandalec shared this popular Amazon foot mask to her Instagram stories ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Julie Kandalec

Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Masks are single-use, slip-on treatments that secure around your ankle. The masks contain urea, which is a powerhouse ingredient for our skin. According to a 2021 review published in Dermatology and Therapy, urea helps break down thick patches of skin, like calluses, while restoring moisture. It also has anti-microbial properties, making it an excellent ingredient for those looking to get rid of athlete’s foot. But that’s not all these foot masks have to offer. The formula also contains moisturizers like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and coconut oil to resolve dryness, plus peppermint and lavender essential oils for a spa-like scent.

Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

How to Use Dr. Scholl’s Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask

After washing and drying your feet, gently tug apart the seam at the top of the booties to open them. Slip each foot into a bootie and secure the masks around your ankles to seal in the ingredients. Then all you have to do is put your feet up and enjoy: You can leave the mask on for up 30 minutes. Once you’ve removed the booties, massage any leftover formula into your skin then dab away the excess with a towel.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits stories related to shoes, foot health, and more. She has over five years of experience covering wellness-related topics for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie.