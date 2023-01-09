These Best-Selling Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Boots Are Over 50% Off Today on Amazon

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to immerse yourself in the great outdoors, you will need a pair of boots that will keep up with you. Hiking boots are a crucial piece of outdoor wear and a stellar gift for any outdoors enthusiast. Merrell is a go-to brand for all outdoor apparel and footwear that will equip you for your active lifestyle, including hiking socks and boots. And though Merrell shoes can be pricey, today, the brand’s Moab 2 Hiking Vent Boots are on sale at Amazon for up to 54% off as part of the retailer’s New Year’s sale.

The Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes have racked up over 11,000 five-star ratings, are Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s hiking shoes, and are widely considered one of the best hiking shoes of 2022. Even actress and cookbook author Ayesha Curry is a fan, and it’s not hard to see why. First, they’re comfortable right out of the box with a cushioned collar, supportive footbed, and a roomy toe box, which is great for those with wide feet and bunions. They also have enough flexibility to take straight to the trail and are considered moderately lightweight hiking shoes, clocking in at 12 ounces. Along with cushioned EVA insoles, the sporty shoe has targeted heel cushioning, arch support, and protective toe caps to keep your feet safe when you’re crossing rocky terrain.

The rugged outsoles provide decent all-around traction over rock and dirt and have mesh uppers for added breathability and ventilation. The lace-up design allows you to find a custom, comfortable fit, while the oversized tongues prevent debris from entering your shoes.

While Merell did release the Moab 3 Vent shoes in September of 2022, the Moab 2 Vents boots are just as investment-worthy because they contain the brand’s beloved arch support, shank, and comfortability that requires no break-in period. Thus, the only features the Moab 2 shoe lacks are the use of recycled materials, increased load capacity, and a new cushioned sole.

Merell’s Moab 2 Vent shoes come in 17 different styles with sizes ranging from 5 to 11 — there are also wide-width options. The boots are generally $110 a pair, but you can currently snag them for as little as $50.77, depending on which size and colorway you choose. While the style looks like a summer hiking shoe, it makes an excellent option for the upcoming season, mild winters, or trips in warmer climates. One Amazon reviewer even says, “These shoes are great for mild winter weather, but I am wearing them today. The weather is in the 20’s in coastal Virginia. I like the support that these shoes give my feet.”

So whether you’re planning on rock climbing, trail running, fishing, or leisurely hiking your favorite trail, make your next adventure much more comfortable and shop the Merrell Moab 2 Hiking Shoes for a fraction of the price.

Merrell Women’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe



