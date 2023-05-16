Khloe Kardashian Slips on Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers With Pops of Neon Ahead of Skims NYC Pop-Up

Khloe Kardashian was spotted stepping out in New York on Tuesday ahead of the opening of a new Skims pop-up store in Manhattan.

Joining sister Kim Kardashian at their hotel, the Good American founder could be seen arriving in a low-key gray outfit complete with elevated Nike sneakers featuring pops of color. The reality star-turned-business mogul delivered a relatable travel look, pairing a plain, heather-gray hoodie with matching sweatpants.

Khloe Kardashian seen out and about in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kardashian wore her joggers pushed up on her calves slightly, which gave way to classic white socks and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She chose the brand’s Nike AF1 “Shadow” silhouette boasting a chunkier midsole than the original iconic shoe.

Offered in over a dozen colorways, the 38-year-old designer went with a crisp white version featuring black accents, with hits of neon pink, baby blue and bright lime green. The bold shoe style effortlessly grounded her simple, yet chic ensemble.

Khloe Kardashian is seen wearing a gray hoodie with matching sweatpants and Nike AF1 sneakers. CREDIT: Getty Images

Meanwhile, dramatic shades coupled with a highly-coveted Hermes Birkin bag in a creamy, croc-embossed finish offered up a bit of understated glamour.

As for Kim Kardashian, the Skims mogul donned a sleek, sporty look with an all-black color palette. On top, she sported a long, oversized Balenciaga x Adidas coat, while on her feet, she showed off pointy boots complete with a sharp pointed toe.

Khloe Kardashian wears Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers. CREDIT: Getty Images

The famous sisters made the trip to NYC to launch a brand-new Skims pop-up store (the company’s largest yet) at Rockefeller Center to kick off the summer. The pop-up will be open every day through the 29th of May.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Khloe Kardashian’s best shoe moments.