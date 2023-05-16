Catherine Zeta-Jones Twirls on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet in Sarah Flint Bordeaux Heels

The 2023

Festival De Cannes

reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers,

actors

and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who

participate

migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official

selection

will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “

Mi

d

night

Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere”

and ”Special

Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is

The

Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.