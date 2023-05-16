Catherine Zeta-Jones Twirls on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet in Sarah Flint Bordeaux Heels

Catherine Zeta-Jones danced and twirled her way to the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival today in Cannes, France.
The “The Mask of Zorro” star was outfitted in a breezy deep blood red and burgundy Elie Saab gown with a plunging halter neckline and an asymmetrical sleeve detailing that draped over a singular shoulder, touching the floor. The two-toned gown was crafted of a gauzy whispy material that free flowed, offering Zeta-Jones’ look ample movement.
As for accessories, Zeta-Jones donned red metallic earrings which she wore alongside a statment ring featuring a large burgundy gemstone. The “Wednesday” actress opted to wear her hair down and parted in the middle styled in voluminous brushed out curls.
Although they were slightly hard to see, Zeta-Jones sported a pair of Sarah Flint’s “Mihaela 120” platforms, giving her look a sky-high boost. The footwear featured open toes and thick and sturdy platform soles.
Zeta-Jones often wears sleek shoes on the red carpet. Her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. The actress has also led her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, since launching it in 2017.
The 2023Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.