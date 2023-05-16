Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Goes Sheer in Sleek Corset-Style Top & Sandals for Dallas Stars Hockey Playoff Game

Gracie Hunt stepped out to support the Dallas Stars hockey team during the playoffs in Dallas, Texas last night.

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt took to Instagram today to show off a stylish ensemble in the Stars’ green and black colors. Sharing a slideshow comprised of photos and videos, Hunt could be seen posing in a chic black leather jacket layered over a green, semi-sheer corset tank top paired with black pants and sandals.

The 24-year-old influencer seamlessly tied her look together with gold hoop earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings.

“What’s life without goals?🏒🌟💚 Loved cheering the @dallasstars on to the conference finals!🤩 Thank you @celsiusofficial for your hospitality🫶🏼,” she captioned the post.

Speaking of goals, Hunt is a fitness fanatic, often sharing her workout essentials and favorites on social media. Earlier this month, for instance, she shared with followers that her go-to running shoes of late have been Nike’s Zoom X Invincible Run 3. The former Miss Kansas lauded the runners for their arch support and lightweight cushioning.

CREDIT: Instagram/GracieHunt

The socialite tends to reach for Nike shoes quite a bit when it comes time to work up a sweat. She also serves as a Fabletics ambassador.

Outside of athletic fashion, she’s been spotted in Uggs and Moon Boots and regularly dons a variety of high-heeled styles, from bold platforms to timeless pointed silhouettes. Some of her favorite brands include Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford and Valentino.