Calle y Poche on F1 Fashion, Miami Life and Their Upcoming Amazon Prime Series

Primetime Formula 1 fashion may be all about the Lewis Hamilton strut to the paddocks (in sequins, no less).

But for its fans, motorsport spectator style takes on a more practical lens, especially in the literal heat of F1’s Miami Grand Prix, which saw more than 240,000 attendees over the past weekend.

That included María José Garzón and Daniela Calle, the duo behind Calle y Poché. The Colombian YouTubers and couple tagged along with Tommy Hilfiger to take in the race and all of its surrounding events, sporting looks from the brand over the weekend that included its buzzy collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Awake NY.

Calle y Garzón may not be as well known to English-speaking U.S. press and audiences, but with nearly 7.5 million YouTube subscribers, a semi-autobiographical novel, a podcast and burgeoning music and film careers, the duo have given visibility to both the Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities over the past few years.

Below, Calle y Poché gave FN a rundown on what they learned at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, how they approach Miami fashion, plus an update on their upcoming Amazon Prime docuseries and other projects for 2023.

What has been your favorite part of the F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend?

Garzón: It’s been learning how it works: the qualifiers, then the big race. We’ve been learning about the terms of the sport. We love sports – we love horses, we love golf. It’s a new sport.

Calle: I ride horses and I have been doing it for a little more than a year now. I love it. I do show jumping.

Garzón: I love watching her and filming her riding. It’s a new thing.

What style advice would you give F1 attendees on what to wear to a race?

Calle: You have to be really comfortable! Have really comfy shoes and something really fresh, as we say, because it tends to get really hot, at least here in Miami.

Garzón: And you need a cap! And sun gear.

Calle: And sunglasses!

Daniela Calle (L) and María José Garzón of Calle y Poché, in pieces from the new collab with Tommy Hilfiger and Mercedes-AMG Petronas with Awake NY. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

How would each of you describe your personal style?

Calle: I love feeling really classy — classic cool. I think we combine a lot, and with our different personalities. But we’re always together. I love to be super feminine but wear oversized everything: oversized pants, oversized t-shirt, and sneakers. Lewis [Hamilton] does the look so well…. I’ve been trying to go back into heels sometimes but I just love sneakers.

Garzón: I like my style to be fluid. Sometimes I like to dress more masculine and sometimes more feminine. I like super bold and weird outfits but then also I want to look more minimal sometimes.

You’re based in Miami now. How would you describe Miami fashion?

Garzón: We come from Bogotá, Colombia, so our wardrobe was more cold weather. Coming to Miami has been interesting, it’s shorts, dresses, tank tops, but we like to mix it up, spice it up with statement pieces.

Calle: We’ve been here for a year and a half. We love it. I think Miami fashion can get a little bit crazy. It depends on where you move. You can see quite different styles depending on the location. It’s very interesting to look at people and see what they’re wearing.

Garzón: I have so much fun sitting and people watching.

María José Garzón and Daniela Calle at the 2021 MTV MIAW in Mexico City. CREDIT: Getty Images

What’s next for the two of you?

Garzón: Our docuseries (with Amazon Prime) will release soon. It’s a more intimate look at our relationships with our friends, our family. Daniela is starting with her music career. I’m starting with my directing career as well. I’ve always loved film and editing and shooting. We are mixing all of our passions and there are a lot of things coming.

Calle: It’s really about our passion projects. It’s all coming out. It’s going to be a pretty good year for us.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.