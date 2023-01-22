Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute to Motherhood at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson gave a meaningful speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12.

While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, the Duchess spoke during Presley’s memorial in a black button-up dress, worn over matching tights. A golden headband and drop earrings finished her mourning attire.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York speaks at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During her speech, Ferguson spoke on themes including motherhood, family and support — including words from Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022.

“My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love — and how right she was,” Ferguson said in her speech, which you can view in full on YouTube, below.

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service was held at Graceland Mansion Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 22. The occasion included speeches and musical performances by Sarah Ferguson, Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette. Attendees included numerous stars who knew Presley throughout her life, including “Elvis” star Austin Butler. Presley, 54, was a musician and the only child of singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

PHOTOS: Discover attendees at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service in the gallery.