Riley Keough’s Husband Ben Smith-Petersen at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Riley Keough and husband Ben Smith-Petersen attended the public memorial service for her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12.

While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Smith-Petersen read a letter from Keough to Presley, as Keough was in tears during the occasion. While reading, the assistant director wore a black suit over a white collated shirt and dark tie. A black coat completed his ensemble.

Ben Smith-Petersen reads a tribute by Riley Keough at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

In Keough’s speech, the actress shared her heartfelt memories and love for Presley, as well as how her legacy lives on within the Presley family.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother, my sisters,” Smith-Petersen read from Keough’s speech, which you can view in full on YouTube, below.

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service was held at Graceland Mansion Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 22. The occasion included speeches and musical performances by Sarah Ferguson, Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette. Attendees included numerous stars who knew Presley throughout her life, including “Elvis” star Austin Butler. Presley, 54, was a musician and the only child of singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

PHOTOS: Discover attendees at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service in the gallery.