Priscilla Presley Remembers Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Her Funeral at Graceland

Priscilla Presley brought heartfelt words to the public memorial service for her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12.

While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Priscilla spoke at Presley’s memorial onstage. For the occasion, she wore one of her signature black suits, featuring a blazer and trousers layered with a white collared button-down shirt. The set was layered with a black coat to ward off the chill, and accessorized with a black tie and drop earrings.

Priscilla Presley speaks at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC24 Memphis/YouTube

During her speech, Priscilla read an emotional speech from one of her granddaughters, as well as thanked those in attendance for their support during this time.

“Our heart is broken, Lisa. We all love you,” Priscilla said in her speech, which you can view on YouTube.

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service was held at Graceland Mansion Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 22. The occasion included speeches and musical performances by Sarah Ferguson, Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette. Attendees included numerous stars who knew Presley throughout her life, including “Elvis” star Austin Butler. Presley, 54, was a musician and the only child of singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

