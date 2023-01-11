Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Reveals She’s Pregnant With Ultrasound Photo Release Days After Withdrawing From US Open

Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child. The tennis pro revealed the news through an ultrasound photo on Twitter today. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” Osaka captioned the post.

The big announcement comes four days after the Australian Open confirmed that she withdrew from the 2023 competition, which begins on Jan. 16.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

In another post, the four-time Grand Slam champion reflected on her next chapter and vowed to get back to tennis after the baby’s arrival.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom.,”haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely. Side note: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually,” Osaka said in a statement.

Though there is no word on the baby’s gender or due date, fans are speculating that the Nike athlete is expecting her first child with rapper Cordae. The couple began dating in 2019, with their first appearance at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see celebrities maternity style through the years.