Billy Corgan Performs in Navy Suit at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Billy Corgan paid an emotional musical tribute at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12.

While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Corgan took to the stage in a dark navy blue suit. Featuring a pointed-lapeled blazer and trousers printed with maroon stripes, the set was layered over a black shirt printed with small white dots. A black silky tie and buckled belt completed his ensemble.

Billy Corgan performs onstage at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

For his performance, dedicated to close friend Presley, Corgan performed a rendition of “To Shelia” by The Smashing Pumpkins.

Billy Corgan performs onstage at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service was held at Graceland Mansion Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 22. The occasion included speeches and musical performances by Sarah Ferguson, Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette. Attendees included numerous stars who knew Presley throughout her life, including “Elvis” star Austin Butler. Presley, 54, was a musician and the only child of singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

