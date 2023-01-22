Axl Rose Performs in Dark Coat and Shoes at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Axl Rose gave a heartfelt musical performance and speech at the public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12.

While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Rose arrived onstage to speak about Presley. For the occasion, he wore a dark black suit beneath a long black collared coat. Providing added warmth was a long dark gray scarf, punctuated by dashes of white.

Axl Rose speaks at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During his speech, Rose spoke on the pride and love Presley had for her family — particularly her father, Elvis Presley — and recognized the effort being made to make the service as “beautiful for Lisa as it can be, and is.”

“I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father, his legacy, and both her love for him and his love for her,” Rose said in his speech, which you can view in full on YouTube, below.

Rose followed his speech with a musical performance in Presley’s honor, playing a rendition of “November Rain” by his namesake band, Guns N’ Roses.

Axl Rose performs onstage at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

