Alanis Morissette Sings Mourning Ballad in Black Coat at Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral at Graceland

Alanis Morissette brought the power of song to the funeral of Lisa Marie Presley. Presley, 54, passed away following cardiac arrest on Jan. 12.

While at the service at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, Morissette warded off the chill in a black wool coat. The collared piece featured a wide fit, complete with large sleeves and a belted waist. Morissette finished her ensemble with several gold rings, as well.

Alanis Morissette performs onstage at Graceland Mansion at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During the occasion, Morissette sang her song “Rest” during the occasion. The musician first performed the mourning ballad in 2017, during a tribute show honoring the late Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington.

Morissette was one of several performances during the occasion, which included songs from Axl Rose and Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service was held at Graceland Mansion Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 22. The occasion included speeches and musical performances by Sarah Ferguson, Axl Rose and Alanis Morissette. Attendees included numerous stars who knew Presley throughout her life, including “Elvis” star Austin Butler. Presley, 54, was a musician and the only child of singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

