Superstitious Ice Hockey Star Connor McDavid Has Worn the Same ‘Rotting’ Socks for 8 Years Throughout ‘His Entire Career’

The secret to one of hockey’s greatest players’ success happens to be an unexpected rituals in sports.

Canadian professional ice hockey center and captain of the Edmonton Oilers of the National Hockey League, Connor McDavid, is making headlines for a custom he’s enlisted since the beginning of his career. The very superstitious player has worn the same pair of socks his entire career. A ritual, according to Connor, has led him to awards like the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Best NHL Player ESPY Award.

As reported by Sportsnet, “Connor McDavid has been wearing the same pair of crusty, rotting socks for his entire career. 😳 The company stopped producing the specific kind of sock years ago, and McDavid refuses to try any other kind.” McDavid was drafted in the NHL eight years ago in 2015.

just saw connor mcdavid's (hockey) socks lmao pic.twitter.com/6eibxtEJ9S — voo "Donald" csgo (@vooCSGO) January 8, 2023

McDavid has posted 33 goals and 76 points in 41 games this year alone. There’s no proof that this ritual is the reason behind his success, but he’s not the first hockey player to look to specific customs to keep the magic going. Former ice hockey forward Patrick Marleau was known for only wearing one style of skates, the Reebok 9K Pump. He was so committed to that ritual that he bought out the remaining stock and even used the skates for years after they had been discontinued.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers arrives on the red carpet for the 2020 NHL All-Star at Enterprise Arena on Jan. 24, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 25-year-old has vowed to wear the socks until they are entirely disintegrated, and with his career trajectory, it may land him with legendary Wayne Gretzky in the NHL’s 2,000 points club.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers plays during the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout as part of the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on Jan. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

