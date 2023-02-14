Vans Brings Cushioned ComfyCush Old Skool Overt Sneakers the Heritage Treatment With Signature Checkerboard Prints

Vans is turning back to its roots to unveil its latest shoe — this time within its comfort-focused ComfyCush Old Skool Overt style family.

The ComfyCush collection features some of Vans‘ most recent styles, with the first pairs released in August 2022. Now available in a wide range of hues — such as classic black and white or various greens and blues — the round-toed style’s latest release is rooted in the Vans DNA. The $110 style is now available in Vans’ classic black and white checkerboard print — its most recognizable pattern, originally released in the 1970s.

Aside from its new paneled lace-up uppers (offset with matte black), the latest unisex ComfyCush iteration features its signature flat white rubber outsoles and laces. Added comfort also comes from its key elements: sculpted midsoles, removable insoles and plush foam-padded collars, tongue and quarter panels.

Vans’ checkerboard ComfyCush style is its latest launch. Recently, the brand has dropped new colorways in its Vault by Vans collaboration with Joe Freshgoods. Last year also was a busy one for the brand, as it released its debut collaborative line with Timberland, as well as viral collaborations with Swarovski x Supreme, Palm Angels, Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” “One Piece,” Dime, Palace Skateboards and Better Gift Shop.

“Everyone wants to own creativity. You look at what Adidas did a number of years ago, their platform ‘Here to Create,’ you look at companies like Apple, social media influencers — everyone is trying to own the space,” Vans CMO Kristin Harrer exclusively told Footwear News in Nov. 2022. “For us to have a mission rooted in the idea of fueling creative self-expression, it just felt like what’s our angle? We took the realization of where consumers were and combined it into a new mission statement, which is a nuanced sharpening of where we’ve been.”

Vans’ ComfyCush Old Skool Overt sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

