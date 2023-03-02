Novella Makes Its Debut With Artisan Story-Inspired Sneakers

Novella is a new sneaker brand that aims to tell unique stories through their shoes.

There’s a new sneaker brand in town.

Novella is making its debut as a premium sneaker brand introducing exclusive designs. All of them are inspired by the work of artisans and crafted by hand using premium materials. The styles are unisex and influenced by classic skate and tennis profiles.

“The designs map the stories of Novella’s UAs onto the sneaker through thoughtfully curated elements. There is style, purpose and provenance in every offering,” says the brand’s statement.

Each collection, Novella will release as a new “chapter.” Furthermore, they’re calling the colorways utilized within each chapter “verses.” The colors, as well as the materials used to create each sneaker, will have been inspired by the shoe’s “unique artisan.”

The first collection features the same silhouette offered in three colorways to choose from. A feature worth noting is that the heel tabs are individually numbered, making each unique.

Verse 1, or “Love Poem,” is a white shoe with off-white and black accents inspired by the slam poetry of Rudy Francisco. Meanwhile, Verse 1, “Momotaro,” boasts a luxe wool-blend upper with subtle hits of color and a multicolored sole. This style is rooted in the work of artist Katherine Entis. Finally, an all-black colorway called “Two Worlds” gets its look from sound artist Marcus Fischer. Each shoe costs $385.

Each season, or Novella chapter, will also offer a plain white model that they’ve dubbed the “The Preface.” The brand calls the basic $370 style “a black canvas for storytelling that boasts a simplified, clean design.”

Novella’s debut collection, Chapter 1, is now available to shop exclusively via their website novella2020.com. Chapter 2 will drop on March 30. Drops are limited to 2020 individually numbered pairs.