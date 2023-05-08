James Harden Gives His Game-Worn Adidas Sneakers to Michigan State University Shooting Survivor John Hao

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden put on a show Sunday night, scoring 42 points in the 116-115 overtime win over the Boston Celtics during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. But arguably the most impactful moment of the night occurred after the game.

Last night, Harden fulfilled the promise he made to John Hao, a survivor of the Michigan State University shooting that took place in February. After the shooting, which left the 20-year-old student paralyzed, Harden connected with Hao and extended an invitation to both him and his family to attend a 76ers game once he was able to travel.

Not only did Hao get to witness Harden hitting the 3-pointer that sealed the win for Philadelphia, he also was gifted the baller’s game-worn Adidas Harden Vol. 7 shoes. After the game, Harden signed the pair for Hao.

James Harden (R) unlacing his game-worn Adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers for Michigan State University shooting survivor John Hao. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Also after the game, the 76ers posted a video on social media of Harden and Hao having a conversation, where the baller suggested Philadelphia won because he was in attendance.

“I don’t know what you got going on or what your schedule is, but Game 6, you got to be back here. Because you’re the good luck charm, for real,” Harden said. (Game 5 will be played on the Celtics home court. The series will return to Philadelphia for Game 6.)

The baller also offered some words of encouragement for Hao.

“Every day is an opportunity to get better — mentally, physically, all that. So just keep the right mindset. I’m always praying for you, I’ve always got you if you need me,” Harden said.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers worn by James Harden during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

For those interested in owning a pair of Harden’s shoes after seeing the baller’s gesture, the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 is available now via Adidas.com and retails for $160. The court-ready look features bold textile uppers that are inspired by puffer jackets, which sit atop lightweight midsoles that combine two Adidas cushioning technologies: Lightstrike and Boost.