Converse Releases Valentine’s Day Collection With Customizable Styles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has released this year’s Valentine’s Day collection, featuring classic styles in romantic colors and embroidered in hearts, with customizable options available. “Crush-worthy Chucks, from styles made with charm to styles made by you,” says the campaign.

The collection is made up of 40 classic silhouettes, from high-tops to low-tops, with love-filled twists. You can customize your pair of Chuck Taylor All Star to your personal style starting at $80. The brand encourages shoppers to use the footwear as the perfect canvas for self-expression. You start by choosing your color — black, white, pink or red — and then adding your art with an assortment of x’s, o’s, hearts and printed laces.

Run Star Hike Made With Love from Converse’s Valentine’s Day-Inspired Collection CREDIT: Converse

Converse even took some of their top-selling trends and made them V-Day approved, like the Run Star hike platform, which is now complete with a “Made With Love” embroidered message and the stylish exaggerated red outsole. The unisex high-top shoe retails for $117 and is ideal for celebrating love every day.

“Show that special someone in your life you love them with a gift from the Converse Valentine’s Day collection. Explore Valentine’s footwear gifts for him, her, kids, or unisex options. Shop for classic styles available in red, pink, or embroidered in hearts. You can even customize your own Converse to make sure your gift to your loved one is all the more unique,” says Converse.

PHOTOS: Timothée Chalamet, Mila Kunis & More Stars in Converse