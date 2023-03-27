Caitlin Clark Records a Historic Triple-Double in a Bruce Lee-Inspired Nike Kobe Basketball Shoe

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

With Caitlin Clark notching a triple-double yesterday in the win over the Louisville Cardinals, the Iowa Hawkeyes are one step closer to achieving March Madness glory.

Clark — a Nike name, image and likeness (NIL) athlete — scored 41 points for Iowa in the 97-83 win over Louisville. The superstar guard also had 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory. The feat was historic one, as Clark became the first player to record a 40-point triple-double in either a women’s or men’s NCAA tournament game.

During the game, Clark, who is in her junior season at Iowa, was wearing an ultra-popular iteration of a Nike Kobe shoe, the signature line of the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The baller had the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” laced up, which hit the market in November 2020.

At time of publication, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” is available on multiple resale platforms. For instance, the shoe is listed on StockX for as low as $422 (with $5,999 as the highest asking price) and on Stadium Goods for as low as $419 (with $1,300 as the highest asking price).

Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the winner of tonight’s South Carolina Gamecocks and Maryland Terrapins matchup in the Final Four round.

Last October, Nike Basketball announced it had signed five student athletes to its ambassador roster, a list that included Clark. “I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game. They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next,” Clark said at the time in a statement.