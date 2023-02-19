The 7 Best Sneakers From the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest

NBA All-Star Weekend continued Saturday with State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, the Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest. And as expected, there was no shortage of great sneakers on the court.

Team Jazz — comprised of Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton — won the Kia Skills Challenge. Sexton had the the Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 2 laced up and Clarkson wore the Converse All Star BB Prototype CX “Thunder & Lightning.”

Although Team Antetokounmpo came up short in the Kia Skills Challenge, both Alex and Thanasis Antetokounmpo — brother of Nike signature athlete Giannis Antetokounmpo — wore his Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoe.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers was the winner of the the 2023 NBA All-Star Starry 3-Point Contest. The baller won the contest in the Adidas Dame Certified.

Jayson Tatum and Buddy Hield also participated in the 2023 Starry NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. Tatum wore the Air Jordan 37 Low and Hield laced up the Nike Kobe A.D.

The final event of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night was the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, which was won by Mac McClung. The baller wore the Puma Rise Nitro basketball shoe during the event.

Today, the weekend of events will conclude with the NBA All-Star Game, which will air live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Collin Sexton in the Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 2 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Kia Skills Challenge. CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Jordan Clarkson in the Converse All Star BB Prototype CX “Thunder & Lightning” during the 2023 NBA All-Star Kia Skills Challenge. CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Alex Antetokounmpo in the Nike Zoom Freak 4 during the 2023 Kia NBA-All Star Skills Challenge. CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Damian Lillard in the Adidas Dame Certified during the 2023 NBA All-Star Starry 3-Point Contest. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum in the Air Jordan 37 Low during the 2023 Starry NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Buddy Hield in the Nike Kobe A.D. during the 2023 Starry NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images