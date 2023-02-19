The 7 Best Sneakers From the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest

NBA All-Star Weekend continued Saturday with State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, the Kia Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-Point Contest. And as expected, there was no shortage of great sneakers on the court.
Team Jazz — comprised of Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton — won the Kia Skills Challenge. Sexton had the the Nike Zoom G.T. Cut 2 laced up and Clarkson wore the Converse All Star BB Prototype CX “Thunder & Lightning.”
Although Team Antetokounmpo came up short in the Kia Skills Challenge, both Alex and Thanasis Antetokounmpo — brother of Nike signature athlete Giannis Antetokounmpo — wore his Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoe.
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers was the winner of the the 2023 NBA All-Star Starry 3-Point Contest. The baller won the contest in the Adidas Dame Certified.
Jayson Tatum and Buddy Hield also participated in the 2023 Starry NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. Tatum wore the Air Jordan 37 Low and Hield laced up the Nike Kobe A.D.
The final event of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night was the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, which was won by Mac McClung. The baller wore the Puma Rise Nitro basketball shoe during the event.
Today, the weekend of events will conclude with the NBA All-Star Game, which will air live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET.