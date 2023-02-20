14 of the Best Sneakers Worn on the Court During the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Ja Morant in the Nike Ja 1 "Scratch" during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game was electric.

Team Giannis, with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the captain, defeated the LeBron James-led Team LeBron tonight, 184-175. Jayson Tatum — whose debut signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 1, was revealed today — was the game’s MVP. Tatum scored 55 points in the win, an NBA All-Star Game record.

As for the sneakers, brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas and Under Armour all graced the Vivint Arena court in Salt Lake City. And there were plenty of signature sneakers on the hardwood.

Tatum, for instance, wore both the “Pink Lemonade” and “Zoo” iterations of his Tatum 1. Nike signature athletes Ja Morant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo wore the Ja 1 “Scratch,” the LeBron 20 “ASW” and the Zoom Freak 4, respectively.

Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell both wore their signature Adidas looks, the Dame 8 and the D.O.N. Issue #4, respectively, and Joel Embiid wore his Under Armour Embiid One.

Other eye-catching looks included the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” worn by Paul George, the Adidas BYW Select PE on the feet of Anthony Edwards and the red and black Nike LeBron 20 worn by Lauri Markkanen, among several others.

Below are some of the best sneakers worn on the court during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

PHOTOS: The Best Sneakers From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Damian Lillard (L) in the Adidas Dame 8 and Paul George in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum in the Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo” in the second half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” worn by Jayson Tatum during the first half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards in a PE of the Adidas BYW Select during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Lauri Markkanen in the Nike LeBron 20 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell in the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Under Armour Embiid One worn by Joel Embiid during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Nike Zoom Freak 4 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving in a custom Nike Kyrie sneaker during the second half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 3 custom by Soles by Sir at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images