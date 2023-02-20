×
14 of the Best Sneakers Worn on the Court During the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Peter Verry
Ja Morant Nike Ja 1 Scratch 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Ja Morant in the Nike Ja 1 "Scratch" during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game was electric.

Team Giannis, with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the captain, defeated the LeBron James-led Team LeBron tonight, 184-175. Jayson Tatum — whose debut signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 1, was revealed today — was the game’s MVP. Tatum scored 55 points in the win, an NBA All-Star Game record.

As for the sneakers, brands including Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas and Under Armour all graced the Vivint Arena court in Salt Lake City. And there were plenty of signature sneakers on the hardwood.

Tatum, for instance, wore both the “Pink Lemonade” and “Zoo” iterations of his Tatum 1. Nike signature athletes Ja Morant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo wore the Ja 1 “Scratch,” the LeBron 20 “ASW” and the Zoom Freak 4, respectively.

Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell both wore their signature Adidas looks, the Dame 8 and the D.O.N. Issue #4, respectively, and Joel Embiid wore his Under Armour Embiid One.

Other eye-catching looks included the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” worn by Paul George, the Adidas BYW Select PE on the feet of Anthony Edwards and the red and black Nike LeBron 20 worn by Lauri Markkanen, among several others.

Below are some of the best sneakers worn on the court during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Damian Lillard Adidas Dame 8 Paul George Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinch 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Damian Lillard (L) in the Adidas Dame 8 and Paul George in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Jayson Tatum Jordan Tatum 1 Zoo 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Jayson Tatum in the Jordan Tatum 1 “Zoo” in the second half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Jordan Tatum 1 Pink Lemonade Jayson Tatum 2023 NBA All-Star Game
The Jordan Tatum 1 “Pink Lemonade” worn by Jayson Tatum during the first half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Anthony Edwards Adidas BYW Select 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Anthony Edwards in a PE of the Adidas BYW Select during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
DeMar DeRozan Nike Kobe A.D. Mid 2023 NBA All-Star Game
DeMar DeRozan in the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Lauri Markkanen Nike LeBron 20 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Lauri Markkanen in the Nike LeBron 20 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Donovan Mitchell Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Donovan Mitchell in the Adidas D.O.N. Issue #4 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Under Armour Embiid One Joel Embiid 2023 NBA All-Star Game
The Under Armour Embiid One worn by Joel Embiid during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Zoom Freak 4 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Nike Zoom Freak 4 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Kyrie Irving custom Nike Kyrie sneaker 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Kyrie Irving in a custom Nike Kyrie sneaker during the second half of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Kyrie Irving Nike Kyrie 3 custom Soles by Sir 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 3 custom by Soles by Sir at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Jaylen Brown Nike Kobe 5 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Jaylen Brown in a custom Nike Kobe 5 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

