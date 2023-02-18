×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

10 of the Best Sneakers Worn During the 2023 NBA All-Star Ruffles Celebrity Game

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
NFL DK Metcalf Adidas Harden Vol. 7 2023 NBA All-Star Ruffles Celebrity Game
NFL star DK Metcalf in the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Ruffles Celebrity Game.
CREDIT: TIM NWACHUKWU/GETTY IMAGES

NBA All-Star Weekend is underway, and there has already been plenty of sneaker heat on the court.

Last night, stars from the worlds of music, sports and entertainment laced up the best court-ready basketball sneakers from brands including Nike, Puma, Jordan Brand and Adidas during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The popular event, which took place Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City — the home of the Utah Jazz — is part of 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 17: Rapper 21 Savage #21 of Team Dwayne reacts against Team Ryan during the third quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
21 Savage in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Although there were several looks on the court, some of the ballers laced up the same silhouette. For instance, pro wrestler The Miz and rapper 21 Savage both wore the iconic Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” during the game.

Related

Fat Joe Styles Viral Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 Low With Shearling Jacket at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Lindsey Vonn Is an All-Star in Monogrammed Gucci Denim and Sparkling Pumps for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with Dwayne Wade

Nike Sued for Allegedly Using Unlicensed Fonts in Advertising & Marketing

Also, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and rapper Cordae both wore the Puma MB.02, wildly popular signature shoe of NBA baller LaMelo Ball. Toussaint wore the “Jade” iteration and Cordae had the “Rick & Morty” look on foot.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 17: Fitness instructor Alex Toussaint #25 of Team Dwayne celebrates a basket against Team Ryan during the first quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Alex Toussaint in the Puma MB.02 “Jade” during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jordan Brand was also well represented during the game. Janelle Monáe, for instance, laced up the Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue,” retired NFL great Calvin Johnson wore the Jordan Luka 1 and actor Everett Osborne rocked the Jordan Zion 1.

As for Nike, WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale had the blue and pink Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM” laced up, talk show personality Guillermo Rodriguez wore the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 and actor Simu Liu wore the Nike Giannis Immortality.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 17: Basketball player Arike Ogunbowale #24 of Team Dwayne dribbles against country music singer Kane Brown #3 of Team Ryan during the second quarter in the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale in the blue and pink Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM” during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Adidas was also on the court during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Most notably, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf had the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 on foot. 

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will air live tonight on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. The event will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Before that, the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T will take place live on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2 at 4 p.m. ET where Southern University will face Grambling State University.

On Sunday, the weekend of events will conclude with the NBA All-Star Game, which will air live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET.

PHOTOS: The Best Sneakers From 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad