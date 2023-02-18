10 of the Best Sneakers Worn During the 2023 NBA All-Star Ruffles Celebrity Game

NFL star DK Metcalf in the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 during the 2023 NBA All-Star Ruffles Celebrity Game.

NBA All-Star Weekend is underway, and there has already been plenty of sneaker heat on the court.

Last night, stars from the worlds of music, sports and entertainment laced up the best court-ready basketball sneakers from brands including Nike, Puma, Jordan Brand and Adidas during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The popular event, which took place Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City — the home of the Utah Jazz — is part of 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

21 Savage in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Although there were several looks on the court, some of the ballers laced up the same silhouette. For instance, pro wrestler The Miz and rapper 21 Savage both wore the iconic Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” during the game.

Also, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and rapper Cordae both wore the Puma MB.02, wildly popular signature shoe of NBA baller LaMelo Ball. Toussaint wore the “Jade” iteration and Cordae had the “Rick & Morty” look on foot.

Alex Toussaint in the Puma MB.02 “Jade” during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jordan Brand was also well represented during the game. Janelle Monáe, for instance, laced up the Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue,” retired NFL great Calvin Johnson wore the Jordan Luka 1 and actor Everett Osborne rocked the Jordan Zion 1.

As for Nike, WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale had the blue and pink Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM” laced up, talk show personality Guillermo Rodriguez wore the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 and actor Simu Liu wore the Nike Giannis Immortality.

WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale in the blue and pink Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM” during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Adidas was also on the court during the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Most notably, NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf had the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 on foot.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will air live tonight on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. The event will feature the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Before that, the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T will take place live on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2 at 4 p.m. ET where Southern University will face Grambling State University.

On Sunday, the weekend of events will conclude with the NBA All-Star Game, which will air live on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET.