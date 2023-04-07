Ugg Launches New Sugarcloud Slide With Sustainable Materials & Extra Softness

Ugg has dropped a new “soft as a cloud” design that is also “nice to the earth.”

The brand announced the release of their new Sugarcloud Slide on Instagram today. The slip-on style combines sustainable materials with cloud-like softness.

Its upper bears the brand’s logo and is made from terry plush composed of 100% Tencel lyocell, and backed with recycled polyester. The Sugarcloud Slide is also lined with the same eco-friendly materials and features a comfortable SugarSole midsole derived from renewable, fast-growing sugarcane.

Additionally, the platform slip-on has a molded rubber outsole that is 50% made from recycled rubber. This pair is available in dragon fruit, sunny yellow and black colors.

According to the brand, the design is not only better for the planet but also comfortable to wear with or without socks, whether paired with dresses or jeans. Ugg is committed to a more sustainable world and is continually seeking ways to reduce its ecological footprint. The Sugarcloud Slide is made with at least 50% recycled, renewable, regenerated or certified natural materials by weight, contributing to this effort. By using SugarSole™ foam, Ugg can decrease its reliance on petroleum-based ethylene and absorb 1.6 pounds of CO2 for each pound of ethylene replaced, further helping the environment.

Since 1970 people worldwide have come together to demonstrate their commitment to environmental protection in an event known as Earth Day. Fashion plays a vital role in Earth Day as it is an industry that impacts the environment in significant ways.