Time-Traveling Fashion: ‘Nike Shoes’ Spotted in 400-Year-Old Dutch Painting at The National Gallery

Nike’s impact in the shoe world has seemingly traversed through time.

Over the weekend, the athletic giant went viral yet again — this time, for a humorous representation in an antique painting by Dutch artist Ferdinand Bol. The brand’s white “Swoosh” logo was evidently seen on a pair of low-heeled black shoes worn in a namesake 1652 portrait of Frederick Sluysken, the second cousin of Bol’s wife, which was previously displayed at the National Gallery in London.

“Portrait of Frederick Sluysken” by Ferdinand Bol. CREDIT: Ferdinand Bol/Courtesy of the National Gallery

As Nike was founded in 1964, it’s impossible that Sluysken is actually wearing a pair of the brand’s shoes. However, the humorous connection did seem to enamor visitors that visited the painting when it was previously on display in the gallery.

“I said to my daughter, ‘Hold on, is he wearing a pair of Nike trainers?'” Fiona Foskett told her daughter, according to Metro. “Looking at the age, he must have got his hands on the first pair of Nike trainers ever made. Or is he actually a time traveller?”

Ferdinand Bol died #OnThisDay in 1680. Currently on loan to us, his charming 'Portrait of Frederick Sluysken' depicts the son of a wine merchant. Take a closer look at his shoes and you might spot what looks like a more 'modern' detail. Can you see it? https://t.co/XKAnpg4DT8 pic.twitter.com/pg6lStyuzG — National Gallery (@NationalGallery) August 24, 2022

However, Nike’s art appearance has only marked its latest pop culture moment this year. In March, the brand took center stage in the historical sports drama “Air,” depicting the ’80s launch of its Air Jordan sneaker and partnership origins with then-rookie basketball player Michael Jordan. The film’s all-star cast included Viola Davis, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Chris Messina. This month, the brand has also relaunched Converse’s Weapon sneakers in a new collaboration with Fragment designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. Nike’s additionally partnered with running, hiking and walking app Strava to bring its Nike Run Club and Training Club app members the ability to track their physical activity — complete with a co-branded series of challenges for users. PHOTOS: Discover 50 years of Nike in pop culture in the gallery.

