MSCHF’s $350 Big Red Boots Inspired by Astro Boy Go Viral With Meme Makeovers

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF has created a viral pair of boots that are taking the internet by storm.

Images have begun to circulate of people sporting MSCHF’s latest creation, a pair of cartoonishly large red boots supposedly inspired by the Japanese video game character Astro Boy. The stompers, called the “Big Red Boot,” will release on Feb. 16 on mschf.com and MSCHF’s sneakers app and will retail for $350.

“are you wearing the…”

“the MSCHF Astroboy boots? yes, yes I am” pic.twitter.com/yopZAIEJU7 — clubchow (@kevinchowder) February 5, 2023

In a statement made by MSCHF, they acknowledged that the boots “are REALLY not shaped like feet, but they are EXTREMELY shaped like boots.”

Since their debut, the pair have been met with mixed reviews and many memes. Many fans and followers of the brand who dislike the style claim that those who have their hands on the boots aren’t wearing them right. Others claim the boots are “high art” and have yet to be understood.

Astro Boy arrives at the premiere of Summit Entertainment and Imagi Studios’ “Astro Boy” at the Chinese Theater on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Related Ivanka Trump Takes on Y2K Style Trends in Low-Rise Skinny Jeans & Cowboy Boots for Country Western Twists Queen Latifah Pairs Olive Green Leather With Tan Boots on 'Jimmy Fallon' Senator Krysten Sinema Gets Colorful in Yellow Dress With Dramatic Sleeves, Rainbow Watch & Glossy Booties at State of the Union Address 2023

The only certain thing is that the bright red boots have already begun to make a mark on the fashion community and the internet.

The virality of fashion pieces often takes a swift hold of the industry and aids brands like MSCHF in sales and notoriety. The bigger the trend the longer the brand’s longevity.

only one to get mschf boots right pic.twitter.com/VxaAFwSHJc — ◡̈ (aña hater) (@_nicoletea) February 8, 2023

This isn’t MSCHF’s first viral rodeo. The brand has created a whole slew of viral shoes, taking the internet by storm with their eye-catching designs. In 2019, the collective dropped their “Jesus Shoes,” a Nike Air Max 97 sneaker allegedly infused with holy water from the Jordan River with no affiliation to Nike.

Tony Soprano has been spotted wearing MSCHF boots pic.twitter.com/mtoTS9DosF — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) February 8, 2023

How y'all gonna look rockin those MSCHF boots pic.twitter.com/eEeD2QCf65 — Mrs. V (@ms_sole_amazin) February 8, 2023

Again in 2021, MSCHF collaborated with singer-songwriter Lil Nas X on a similarly unauthorized project called “Satan Shoes,” of which 666 were made, in a Nike Air Max style containing drops of MSCHF employees’ blood. Nike sued MSCHF over the controversial shoe.

puss in mschf big red boots pic.twitter.com/aClzboa9qt — jx (@jxiaoo) February 8, 2023

Most recently MSCHF collaborated with rapper Tyga to create another viral style called “Wavy Baby” which riffed off Vans’ “Old Skool” sneaker.

The lateral side of the Tyga x MSCHF “Wavy Baby” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of MSCHF

The custom MSCHF x Lil Nas X Nike Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes.” CREDIT: MSCHF/MEGA

MSCHF’s Jesus shoe, a rework of the Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

PHOTOS: Take a look ad DJ Khaled and Air Jordan 5’s sneaker collaboration.